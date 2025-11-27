Ravens Prepared for Joe Burrow News

The Baltimore Ravens have spent the week preparing for something everyone else treated like breaking news: Joe Burrow is back. Officially cleared and set to start, the Bengals’ franchise quarterback returns just in time for a Thanksgiving matchup that suddenly feels a lot heavier than holiday football.

And while Burrow’s return commands attention, it’s Jamar Chase who makes the storyline pop. Chase has been brilliant all season without his college quarterback, carrying Cincinnati’s offense, stacking numbers, and reminding everyone he’s a WR1 with or without Burrow. Now he gets his college teammate back, the same QB who unlocked his best football at LSU and in Cincinnati.

For the Ravens, that connection is the real concern, especially as they prepare knowing key players like Rashod Bateman are trending back into full participation. Chemistry doesn’t need a warm-up period.

John Harbaugh Knows Exactly What’s Coming

Earlier in the week, before Burrow was officially cleared, John Harbaugh made it clear the Ravens were preparing as if No. 9 would be the starter.

“I expect to see Joe Burrow,” Harbaugh said on Nov. 24. “He’s pretty well documented [on] what kind of player he is, and I’m sure he is ready to go.”

The last time Burrow faced Baltimore, he unloaded 56 passes for 428 yards and four touchdowns in a 35–34 shootout the Ravens barely survived. It was chaos, it was fireworks, and it’s exactly the type of game Baltimore does not want to recreate. Not with Burrow coming off IR, not with Chase in rhythm, and not with the Ravens’ defense built to control games instead of chasing them.

Joe Burrow the last time he played the Ravens:



34/56

428 yards

4 TD

0 INT



What will his statline be tomorrow in his return to the field?



pic.twitter.com/hpORGShY4f — SleeperBengals (@SleeperBengals) November 26, 2025

In a presser, Harbaugh went deeper on the challenge. “We’ve played [Joe Burrow] enough to understand how he plays and how he fits into the offense,” he said. “The system was built for Joe Burrow.”

That, more than anything, is why Baltimore isn’t treating this like a typical return-from-injury game. Burrow doesn’t need perfect rhythm to be dangerous. He just needs the ball, and receivers who know how to get open.

Harbaugh also acknowledged the emotional jolt Burrow’s return brings, but made it clear the Ravens aren’t backing down.

“They’re going to have a lot of energy since he’s coming back, but I think we might be a little bit more excited than they are,” he said.

What This Means for Baltimore Moving Forward

Baltimore isn’t counting on mobility issues, timing issues, or rust to bail them out.

“We know he can rush, and we know he’s a great passer,” Harbaugh said. “If he’s scrambling, be sound. If he’s throwing, pressure and cover well.”

Simple message, tough assignment. Watching Burrow from the other sideline has never been easy either.

“I get so tired of seeing him throw to Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase,” Harbaugh admitted. “Those guys do a great job putting points on the board.”

And even with Burrow not having played since September, Harbaugh brushed off the idea that it will matter.

"‘Professional Joe’ has been one of the best for a while. When he’s back there, he’s lethal," he said.

It does feel poetic though — Burrow’s return landing on Thanksgiving Day, walking straight into an AFC North rivalry that refuses to take a year off. The stakes are high, the history is fresh, and both teams know exactly what they’re stepping into.

Baltimore expects Joe Burrow. Cincinnati expects Jamar Chase. And the AFC North expects a fight.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!