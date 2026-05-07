The Five Ravens With The Most To Prove In 2026

After an all-around miserable 2026 season, that was as disappointing as any in the NFL and left the Ravens looking for a new head coach for the first time in nearly 20 years, there are no shortage of individuals who need to step up come September.

The list ain’t small.

But when you factor in those dealing with major injury, or those who have seen their position group bolstered significantly by offseason acquisitions, then a few standout above the rest. And, frankly, one player, $20M middle linebacker Roquan Smith deserves his own category, and we did already start to drill down on his issues in some specific situations, and we’ll continue to do so throughout the offseason.

So he’s already been covered, with more to come, and gets individual treatment. That left three other Ravens who it seems are under the most pressure to produce this season. The reality is, that all three may have already shown this team who they are and what they can do consistently – and the front office should have already moved on or upgraded – but with OTAs approaching here they are, and they are being counted on again to one degree or another.

Mark Andrews

I’m on record all over the place as saying the decision to extend him – a year after no one would give the Ravens anything of value for the declining tight end in trade – was silly and sophomoric and spiteful. It looked like they were trying to rub it in Isaiah Likely’s face – with the playoffs still hanging in the balance – by extending Andrews at the end the season - with him not going to have a real free agent market – while Likely was going to get far more guaranteed money when he left as a free agent.

Because by December it was clear that Likely wasn’t going to take what general manager Eric DeCosta had on the table for him. So they gave $13M a year to Andrews who has never even really showed up for a playoff game let alone caught a touchdown pass in one (a low bar Likely easily cleared). His drop in Buffalo in the playoffs to end the 2024 season should have been the end of his time here … and instead after a suspect 2025 he actually finds himself even further atop the depth chart at a pivotal position.

Good luck with that.

Andrews ranked tied for 29th among all TE in explosive plays last year and 38th in success rate (per TruMedia) and 42nd in air yard conversation % and 31st in first downs per target and 30th in adjusted yards per route run. We are talking 8.8 yard per reception, which is a joke (37th among TEs) and he’s the top move TE target? And I’m supposed to take this TE seriously because they threw some late-round draft capital at it?

Rashod Bateman

We’re on record saying what he did in 2024 will never happen again, and they should have trusted their judgement trying to get him out of their building midway through last season. He’s been sulking and unhappy throughout his time here, his decision making has been in question and they’ve kept him around because he’s come cheap.

We’ll see if rookie offensive coordinator Decland Doyle, 30, can handle him. He’s somehow still their only vertical option with size, and primary outside receiver without question. DeCosta has been talking him up for months because he’s got no other choice.

Lamar has a lower passer rating throwing to Bateman than anyone who has caught 40 balls from him, they weren’t on the same page a bunch last year. This has the potential to get ugly and sideways on field and off. I’m not feeling it.

Marlon Humphrey

The Ravens are quite likely keeping him around a year too long as well. He needs to transition to the slot after being one of the most picked on and least effective starting corners in the NFL last year, as illuminated here. Coming off another injury-marred season and getting deep in his career, seems naïve to project another turnaround here.

New coach Jesse Minter’s scheme and acumen on defense will help, but there are plenty of red flags here, too. Keeping him on a pitch count and hunting certain match-ups could help. But there is also ample cause for alarm.

Trenton Simpson

He got passed by on the depth chart by Teddye Buchanon a year ago and seemed lost in Zach Orr’s wobbly scheme. But there is speed and athleticism that could still be tapped into.

Then again, if he was going to make a dent as a edge presence, that scenario is much more crowded now with Trey Hendrickson and Zion Young on board. You’d hope a recent third-round pick, who got hyped up as much as this staff was whispering about him when they made the selection, can offer more than special teams help.

Simpson seemed lost and swimming upstream under the old coaches. When he did try to play free and loose he overran the play and got out of the position, and other times he was overthinking things and not letting his athleticism take over. He isn’t being counted on the way the other guys on this list are, but if he wants a future here and a second contract here, progress is going to have to come, sooner rather than later.

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