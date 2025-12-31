Ravens Rise in Power Rankings Following Packers Win

Needing a win just to keep what were slim playoff hopes alive, the Baltimore Ravens rebounded from a major letdown in primetime with resounding road win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 17. After what they showed in triumph without their two-time league MVP quarterback, most national pundits are far more encouraged about them than they were last week.

The consensus belief is that they are trending in the right direction, with their future Hall of Fame running back leading the charge. Their lowest ranking is No. 16, and their highest was No. 12.

Now, it’s time to see where the team lands in the NFL landscape of power rankings heading into Week 18.

"My column on Lamar Jackson about what we really get out of questioning someone who isn’t playing through an injury. " - Conor Orr

"Let's make it clear: Baltimore isn't a Super Bowl contender without a healthy Jackson. But the Ravens proved they can win when the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player is sidelined in the regular season. Baltimore's two biggest wins of 2025 -- against the Bears and Packers -- came with Tyler Huntley as the starting quarterback. In those two starts, he completed 78.6% of his passes for two touchdowns and no interceptions (90.1 QBR). He also ran for 113 yards. "He's stone cold, and we got a lot of trust in him," tight end Mark Andrews said of Huntley. "We've seen it time and time again. The dude's a fighter." - Jamison Hensley

"The Ravens just keep hanging around, setting up the Week 18 battle royale against the Steelers for the AFC North title. There's more intrigue and firepower in this divisional showdown than there is in the other win-or-go-home match between the Panthers and Buccaneers. But the Ravens still face major questions heading into Pittsburgh, with ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Lamar Jackson﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿'s health being the biggest of the lot. It would be foolish to write the Ravens off, especially after ﻿﻿﻿﻿Derrick Henry﻿﻿﻿﻿ turned in a vintage performance in Saturday's win over Green Bay that could be a harbinger of things to come as we approach January. On the flip side, this Baltimore defense has plenty to clean up, and the Ravens just lost to this Steelers team a few weeks back. We're still in a holding pattern here, with this team not yet cleared for takeoff." - Eric Edholm

"When I turned on the Ravens game Saturday and saw head coach John Harbaugh walking the sidelines while holding a play sheet, I had a feeling that Baltimore would play its best game of the season. Harbaugh’s group finally delivered. The Ravens showed a commitment to the run game that we haven’t seen much this season, and the result was Derrick Henry’s most productive game of 2025. Now the stage is set for a winner-take-all game against the Steelers on Sunday night. This is a chance for Harbaugh to prove that he can lead his team to a win on the biggest stage—something we haven’t seen nearly enough out of him in the last few years." - Diante Lee

"The Ravens probably don’t deserve to jump up this much after one impressive win, which was by far their best game of an otherwise disappointing season. But they are somehow .500 with a chance to capture the AFC North, thanks to the Browns upsetting the Steelers on Sunday. And you can at least tell yourself a story that the Ravens could get hot in a wide-open AFC playoffs. Or they could end a poor season with a depressing loss to a beatable Steelers team. It’s amazing to think of how the offseason might change based on the results of Sunday night’s game." - Frank Schwab

"John Harbaugh is 14th all time in regular-season wins (180) and has a Super Bowl title, but that trophy is fading further and further into the rearview mirror (2012). If the Ravens lose to the Steelers and miss the playoffs for just the second time in Lamar Jackson’s time at quarterback, Harbaugh might be coaching somewhere else in what would be his 19th season in the league." - Chad Graff and Josh Kendall

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh reacts to a play during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

"Everyone seems to be expecting another big game from RB Derrick Henry on Sunday night. Just a note − he's averaged 57.3 rushing yards in three career games in Pittsburgh." - Nate Davis

"All hail King Henry. In a game the Baltimore Ravens absolutely had to win, on a day when backup quarterback Tyler Huntley threw for just 107 yards, running back Derrick Henry carried the Ravens to within a game of an improbable AFC North championship. Against a Packers team trying to stay in the hunt in the NFC North, Henry bulldozed his way to 216 yards and four (yes, four) touchdowns on 36 carries. Green Bay knew what was coming and could do nothing about it. With Lamar Jackson's status for Week 18 uncertain with a back injury, it may well be the Henry show again next week against a Steelers defense that has been far stingier against the run than the pass. If Baltimore is going to get into the postseason, the Ravens are going to have to discover some semblance of a passing game next week." - Gary Davenport

"The Ravens rediscovered Derrick Henry and the power running game at the ideal time in Green Bay and will hope to ride that into victory in Pittsburgh to erase all the early issues and start fresh in the playoffs." -Vinnie Iyer

"Remember when Derrick Henry was a free agent and only the Ravens seriously pursued him?" - Mike Florio

"Winning at Green Bay gives them a chance to be a playoff team. Beat the Steelers and they are in the playoffs. Will Lamar Jackson be back?" - Pete Prisco

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) wears a cheese grater hat after the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

"John Harbaugh got the message. He let Derrick Henry carry the ball 36 times and was rewarded with 216 yards, four touchdowns, and a season-saving win in Green Bay. Now all he has to do is ride Henry again in Pittsburgh on Sunday night." - Ralph Vacchiano

"The Ravens are Jason Voorhees; every time you think they're dead, they jolt back to life and claim a few more victims. While the credits reliably wind up rolling over their corpse in the postseason (complete with a ? at the end), Baltimore continues to be impossible to count out. Shredded by injury? Fielding their worst offense in years? It may not matter, because they're one win over a 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers away from hosting a playoff game." - Robert Zeglinski

