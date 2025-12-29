John Harbaugh Stays Vague on Ravens Injured RB

When it comes to the Baltimore Ravens' skill-position players on offense, it has not been the smoothest journey for some, with injuries plaguing the roster.

Ravens running back Justice Hill has been one of the primary victims of that, as he has been out with a neck injury since getting hurt in the win over the New York Jets. Head coach John Harbaugh provided an update on how Hill is holding up since the injury and how he is looking for the Week 18 showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I'll probably know more about that closer to Wednesday but we haven't discussed that yet today."

Coach Harbaugh on RB Justice Hill: pic.twitter.com/ddXUe468xz — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 29, 2025

Justice Hill not looking great to potentially play from the sound of things

This season, Hill has played in just 10 games, with 18 carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns. He's also caught 21 balls for 169 yards and one touchdown in 2025.

The Ravens have been rolling with Keaton Mitchell and Rasheen Ali at running back in Hill's absence, and they have performed well. Even with Derrick Henry getting the majority of the carries, the Ravens' offense has been able to use Mitchell as the speed back and Ali in pass-blocking situations.

Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

There really isn't too much urgency to bring back Hill, even though it would be nice to have some more depth at the running back position. Henry makes it easy for the Ravens to lean on him in the backfield and throw in Mitchell, who is quick out there.

It will start raising the question of what the Ravens will do in the backfield after this season, as they will not be able to keep Mitchell, Hill, and Ali together. Someone is bound to be the odd man out.

Baltimore could decide to go with the guys who have been more available in Mitchell and Ali, even though Hill has been there longer for the Ravens. The injuries have started to pile up throughout Hill's career, making it hard to be convinced he should be back on the team in 2025.

Expect the Ravens to be super cautious with Hill and not rush him onto the field to ensure that his neck is in a good place to get back on the field and play. Baltimore should be back to giving Henry 25-40 carries while mixing in a little bit of Mitchell or Ali on the ground to make sure they have set themselves up with success against Pittsburgh.

