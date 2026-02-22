Ravens Send Condolences After Death of Rondale Moore

The NFL community, as well as the Baltimore Ravens, is still mourning the passing of NFL wide receiver Rondale Moore at the age of 25.

Many online shared videos, messages, and posts shared their thoughts and prayers on the news of Moore's death. The Ravens were among the many NFL teams that also issued a statement about him.

"We express our heartfelt condolences and support to the Minnesota Vikings following the sudden passing of Rondale Moore. Our throughts are with his family, friends, teammates and coaches. May they find comfort in the shared love and fond memories they have for Rondale."

Ravens send their condolences after Rondale Moore's passing

Moore was a former second-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals back in 2021. His best season in the NFL was his rookie year, when he had 54 receptions for 435 yards and one touchdown.

Arizona Cardinals receiver Rondale Moore | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

He continued the next two years for the Cardinals before being traded to the Atlanta Falcons during the 2024 offseason. Moore finished his three years with Arizona, catching 135 passes for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns, and rushing for 249 yards and one touchdown in 39 games.

The Ravens played Moore once in his NFL career, with the Cardinals in 2023. He finished that one game with two receptions for 10 yards and two rushing for 11 yards as Baltimore defeated the Cardinals 31-24.

Moore spent one of his final two years in the NFL as a member of the Falcons in 2024, but suffered a season-ending knee injury during training camp. Last year, he spent the season with the Minnesota Vikings, but another knee injury during the preseason ended his year before the regular season began.

Before his NFL career, Moore spent three years with the Purdue Boilermakers, with his best season coming in 2018 with them as a freshman. He had 114 receptions for 1,258 yards and 11 touchdowns during that year. Moore earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as well as Big Ten Receiver of the Year, Big Ten Freshman of the Year, won the Paul Warfield Trophy, and earned the Paul Hornung Award.

After his first season, it would be back-to-back years where he suffered hamstring injuries that would cause him to miss time on the field. He finished his college career with 178 receptions for 1,915 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also ran for 248 yards and three touchdowns and had 42 kickoff returns for 813 yards.

