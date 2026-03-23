Ravens Should Remain Cautious of Other Teams That Need a Center

The Baltimore Ravens have no shortage of roster gaps to eye as the oncoming NFL Draft looms over the coming weeks. Even if they hadn't been pillaged to start free agency, the players who made up their 2025 roster clearly weren't up to contending standards, finishing the regular season with a depressing 8-9 record.

But unfortunately for the franchise and its fans, the Ravens were, indeed, looted once eligible players were allowed to entertain outside offers and walk elsewhere. And while their dozen-plus losses each hurt in their own ways, no one departure can contend with that of Tyler Linderbaum, the offensive line's saving grace.

He happily accepted a three-year, $81 million payday with the Las Vegas Raiders in leaving the Ravens with little recourse in finding a replacement, even if they were still very much interested in retaining the services of their young Pro Bowler. And considering how unsightly the Ravens' guard play was in 2025, finding another problem-solving pass-protector to spare Lamar Jackson from even more sack trouble will remain Baltimore's most important issue to solve entering draft season.

Oct 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs up to the line with center Tyler Linderbaum (64) and offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten (70) during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Ravens aren't the only group with such a gaping hole at the premium position, too. As if finding another Linderbaum wasn't already challenging-enough as a goal, they'll be directly contending against a few NFL peers in analyzing the spring's pool of prospects.

Which Other Teams Should the Ravens Keep Eyes Out For?

While the Raiders ended up landing the star center with their market-setting offer, they weren't the only team in on the Linderbaum sweepstakes.

The cross-state Washington Commanders were interested, too, parting ways with their own center in Tyler Biadasz before getting stuck empty-handed. They have a quarterback worth protecting of their own in Jayden Daniels, and after their offseason of spending, they have no reason to abandon such an obvious need entering what they hope to be a bounce-back campaign.

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz (63) prepares to snap the ball to quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

They're a team for the Ravens to particularly keep one eyes open for, as they'll be slotted to pick a few spots ahead of Baltimore in the draft. Though few centers have received much first-round hype, the Commanders still have crucial-enough picks on the first two days of the selection process to make the Ravens sweat.

The Houston Texans, too, have reason to challenge the Ravens for the top linchpin linemen in the spring's assortment of prospect options. They've taken advantage of the AFC South like few others, repeatedly advancing to the playoffs and winning at least one postseason matchup over each of the last three years, and their incentive to act is just as realistic as Baltimore's.

CBS Sports rated their own vacancy up the middle of the offensive line as their most demanding, much like they did for the Ravens. Blocking and protecting struggles plagued CJ Stroud's offense last season, providing an in-conference rival to keep the Ravens' evaluators on their heels.

They'll enjoy the freedom to pick in the middle of the first round as opposed to late in the order, as they've grown accustomed to between usual-winning seasons. But as fans begin circling intriguing options to stand where Linderbaum once crouched in forming their own draft opinions, don't expect them to find their next man without competition from around the league.

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