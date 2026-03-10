Former Ravens Star Completely Resets Center Market

Fans of the Baltimore Ravens can't have enjoyed the opening to free agency's legal tampering window. They've had to watch Pro Bowlers and home-developed prospects in Isaiah Likely, Jordan Stout and Charlie Kolar get picked up by league-wide competitors, adding little while their own depth gets ransacked in the open market.

None of those losses, however, come close to the ripples that Tyler Linderbaum's departure will cast across the league, let alone the Ravens. One of their best players, a three-time Pro Bowl center who shined on an otherwise-desolate offensive line, took advantage of Baltimore's unwillingness to pay him like a franchise player in skipping to the Las Vegas Raiders on a three-year, $81 million agreement.

His shadow will loom large over the remainder of the Ravens' offseason, as they'll be forced to find a replacement for the former first-round pick in patching together a new offensive line centerpiece on the fly. And judging by how much he's making, the market for players of his caliber at his position of importance has permanently shifted.

Linderbaum's Demand Capitalization

Before the Ravens' star tested the waters in committing to an organization on the other side of the country, Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey had confirmed the gold standard for the men in the middle. He was even more critically-acclaimed than Linderbaum was when he grew eligible for an extension last year, and signed back up for more years with the perennial contenders in the form of an annual $18 million paycheck.

That's nothing compared to the financial interest that the Raven-turned-Raider drew, as he now dwarfs the rest of the league's premier centers on a relatively short contract.

highest paid centers (APY):



$27.0M - Tyler Linderbaum (LV)



<HUGE gap>



$18.0M - Creed Humphrey (KC)

$16.0M - Cam Jurgens (PHI)

$13.0M - Connor McGovern (BUF)

$12.0M - Luke Wattenberg (DEN)

$12.0M - Erik McCoy (NO) — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 9, 2026

Unfortunately for the Ravens, who weren't left with a publicly obvious backup plan in the event of a Linderbaum exit, this sets a harsh precedent for their next move. They'll have to consider pulling from the middling remainder of free agents in finding a replacement with little leverage, and perhaps locate and develop another Linderbaum in the draft.

They won't even have a first-round pick to work with following the Maxx Crosby trade, placing a fair amount of pressure on their upcoming draft performance.

The former Raven did about as much as he possibly could have during his Baltimore tenure, performing consistently as a capable quarterback protector during some contending years. Even when his numbers only slightly slipped in 2025, any pressures allowed could be believably pinned on the lack of help he had from either guard, and now he's set to take over primary snapping duties on a Raiders squad projected to take reigning Heisman winner and national champion quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

He's in as good a position as anyone. The Ravens, on the other hand, had better have a plan ready amidst their initiative to make Lamar Jackson's life easier under center.

