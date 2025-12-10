Ravens Continue Falling in Power Rankings After Steelers Loss

The Baltimore Ravens have been no strangers to crushing losses over the course of this fall. You don't accrue a 6-7 record as a projected division-winner without getting embarrassed a few times, but the damage caused by their recent 27-22 defeat at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers spread well beyond the usual stakes of an inter-divisional matchup.

Even if Isaiah Likely had held on to what looked like the go-ahead touchdown, Lamar Jackson still underperformed in another tight spot to drop the Ravens well out of the playoff picture and into a well of uncertainty.

"Column on the Isaiah Likely catch (catch?) and why we can’t have common sense officiating in the NFL." - Conor Orr

"Jackson has been off his game all season, but even more so inside the 20-yard line. His 42.5% completion rate in the red zone (17-of-52) is lower than even rookies Dillon Gabriel (45.2%) andJaxson Dart (42.9%). This represents a dramatic change from a season ago, when Jackson had the third-best completion rate in the red zone (70.3%). His struggles in the red zone are a big reason Baltimore is averaging 23.9 points per game, which is its fewest since 2022." - Jamison Hensley

"Baltimore was facing the wounded, fading Steelers at home with a chance to seize control of the division … and the Ravens weren’t ready to play.

"It’s clear that quarterback Lamar Jackson hasn’t been his best self since he suffered a hamstring injury in late September, but this team should still be talented enough to dominate inferior opponents. When the opportunity has been most significant, though, the Ravens have played far below expectations. If head coach John Harbaugh can’t get the most out of his team, the Ravens may need a new leader." - Diante Lee

"The Ravens’ playoff chances aren’t dead, but they absolutely coughed up a great chance by losing two straight at home to division rivals. After Baltimore was blown out by Cincinnati, it felt that the Ravens understood the assignment against a battered Steelers team, yet they fell behind by two touchdowns early and ultimately couldn’t make up enough ground. John Harbaugh's team probably needs to win out (vs. the Bengals, Patriots, Packers and Steelers) in order to get in, and that just doesn’t look likely after another disjointed, uneven performance. Watching Jaylen Warren go untouched for a long catch-and-run TD was a painful sight after all the progress the Ravens had made defensively, and Lamar Jackson -- as it’s been much of the season -- just couldn’t find a consistent rhythm." - Eric Edholm

"The Ravens are struggling to be smooth offensively with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry and their defensive leaks against the pass are an equal problem. Their playoff chances are fading fast again." -Vinnie Iyer

"The Ravens are somehow a bad team. Losing to the Bengals and Steelers in back-to-back home games leaves no doubt that even if the Ravens somehow win the AFC North, there’s just nothing better coming for this team. They’re 21st in EPA (expected points added) per play on offense and a matching 21st in EPA per play allowed on defense. It’s a strong organization with a great quarterback so the odds they bounce back in 2026 are strong, but the best outcome for this Ravens team seems to be a division title with a record barely above .500 and a quick playoff exit." - Frank Schwab

"The Ravens quarterback is 36th in the league in EPA per dropback (minus-0.26) and has the NFL's worst off-arget rate (17.4 percent) since Week 10. He has missed at least one practice for four straight weeks thanks to three different injuries to his knee, ankle and toe. Jackson has played 6,418 snaps since entering the league in 2018, the 10th most among quarterbacks, and he has carried the ball 1,073 times, 227 times more than any other quarterback in that stretch. He looks tired." - Chad Graff and Josh Kendall

"QB Lamar Jackson hasn't rushed for more than 50 yards since Week 1. With a 5-5 record this season, he's also in jeopardy of winning 50% or fewer of his starts in a season for the first time in his eight-year career." - Nate Davis

"They need to stop the bleeding now." - Mike Florio

"Something is seriously wrong with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"He's now in the midst of a career-long, five-game streak of completing less than 60 percent of his pass attempts. Obviously, a hamstring injury plagued the quarterback earlier this season, but he is nowhere near the threat to run as everyone is accustomed to seeing.

"As a result, the Ravens had the ideal setup to run the table and claim an AFC North title. Without quality quarterback play, the team is coming up short, as it did Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers." - Brent Sobleski

"Two home losses have this team reeling. At 6-7, they have to get it going, or one of the preseason AFC favorites will be watching the playoff party." - Pete Prisco

"They worked so hard to overcome their 1-5 start, only to blow it with a home loss to the Steelers. Lament the bad breaks and bad calls if you want, but their defense made 42-year-old QB Aaron Rodgers look half his age." - Ralph Vacchiano

"The Ravens' offense might be broken. Lamar Jackson has been a shell of his former self since returning from injury in Week 9, sitting in a tie with Aaron Rodgers for 30th in EPA/dropback over that span. For reference, that's one spot behind J.J. McCarthy." - Dan Wilkins

"Lamar Jackson can still will this team to an AFC North title — the whole division is a mess, honestly. That may be the Ravens' ceiling as their star quarterback works through injury and their defense reckons with the fact it couldn't bring down a 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers Sunday, registering zero sacks and a single quarterback hit against one of the league's more statuesque passers." - Christian D'Andrea

