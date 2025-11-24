Ravens Struggling Corner Named Winner After Jets Victory

It was yet another slow start for the Baltimore Ravens, but the defense did their job in preserving the 23-10 win over the New York Jets in Week 12.

One of the standout performances of the game was Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who just came back from a finger injury that kept him out of the Week 11 Cleveland Browns game. He came through in a big way with four tackles, one tackle for loss, and a key second-half force fumble with the Jets threatening to score.

Bleacher Report named Humphrey as the winner of the game after his big play on New York to prevent them from scoring.

"Humphrey made a key play to help Baltimore seal the game. Breece Hall tried to muscle his way into the end zone, but the Ravens cornerback ripped the ball out of his arms, which forced a fumble near the goal line."

"If Hall scored on that possession, the Jets would have cut the margin to one possession and given themselves a chance to pull out an improbable victory. Instead, Baltimore took over, and New York didn't make it back to the opponent's side of the field for the remainder of the final quarter."

Humphrey Starting to Bounce Back After Slow Start in 2025

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

A lot has been made about Humphrey's mixed bag performance in 2025, as he hasn't been the same guy since his Pro Bowl selection last year. He certainly answered any concerns about him with one of his best performances of the season.

Injuries have been the big story for Humphrey, who has missed two games. His latest one is a broken finger, which required surgery and forced him to wear a cast to protect it.

In the nine games he has played in this season, Humphrey has recorded 37 tackles, five pass deflections, two forced fumbles, one interception, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit, and one fumble recovery.

With six games left in the season, it certainly feels like Humphrey is finally starting to hit his stride, with some interruptions in between from the injuries. The Ravens are going to need him to close out the season in the secondary with hopefully some big-time interceptions sprinkled in there.

At 6-5, the Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers are tied for first in the AFC North, with their showdown coming in two weeks, but they must get through their Thanksgiving game against the Cincinnati Bengals first.

