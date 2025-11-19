Ravens Named Top Landing Spot for Former First-Round QB
The concept of the Baltimore Ravens looking for a quarterback might be crazy, but they could be in the market for a backup in the offseason.
After going through the ups and downs of Cooper Rush and Tyler Huntley, the Ravens need someone who can be reliable behind Lamar Jackson, whose injury this season could inspire the Ravens to take the backup job more seriously.
CBS Sports writer Bryan DeArdo wrote an article on New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields, who just lost his starting job to Tyrod Taylor after a bad season as the starter, and DeArdo found good landing spots for Fields. One of the four teams named was the Ravens.
"Fields would give Baltimore another option behind Lamar Jackson in the event the two-time league MVP has another injury that would cause him to miss time. The Ravens' current backup is Tyler Huntley, a former Pro Bowler who led Baltimore to a season-saving win over the Bears back in Week 8.
"Like Huntley and Jackson, Fields is exceptional with his feet, which should make him a natural fit inside Baltimore's offense. Like Huntley, one would expect that offensive coordinator Todd Monken wouldn't have to make too many changes to the game for Fields, whose 1,143 yards rushing during the 2022 season are second to only Jackson's 1,206 yards during the 2019 season in terms of single-season rushing yards by a quarterback."
Ravens could use Fields in the quarterback room
It has been a forgetful season for Fields in his first season with the Jets as the starting quarterback after signing a two-year deal with them in the offseason. He's completed 62.7% of his passes for just 1,259 yards and seven touchdowns to one interception in nine starts. He's added 383 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
While the stats aren't horrible, his 2-7 record as a starter for New York is not great. The Jets have statistically been the worst passing offense in the NFL, struggling to score points.
The Rush experiment failed for the Ravens, but Huntley played well in his only start with Baltimore, leading the Ravens to a 30-16 win over the Chicago Bears last month. It seems more than likely that Fields would battle with Huntley for the backup job, and Rush would be the odd man out.
If fans remember, Fields was considered an MVP candidate in 2022, finishing ninth in the voting while playing for the Bears. That season, he had rushed for over 1,000 yards and scored 25 total touchdowns for Chicago.
Fields would fit perfectly in the Ravens' offense, as he and Jackson play a similar style with their mobility. Both also need some polishing as pocket passers, but Fields would be a good backup for the Ravens to have if they decided to take a chance on him.
Don't expect the Ravens to even remotely consider a trade for him, but if the Jets cut Fields, it's not a bad option for Baltimore.
