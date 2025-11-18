Ravens Give Encouraging Update on Marlon Humphrey
The Baltimore Ravens had to go to battle against the Cleveland Browns in Week 11 without their star cornerback Marlon Humphrey, and while it wasn't pretty, they got it done 23-16.
Baltimore's secondary only allowed 81 yards passing and got an interception on the Browns. They were able to handle the passing attack well despite the absence of Humphrey.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh provided an update on Humphrey and his progress with the finger injury that caused him to miss the Browns game. Harbaugh said that he is "optimistic" that Humphrey will be ready to play in Week 12 against the New York Jets.
Humphrey one step closer to being back on the field
It's been an up-and-down season for Humphrey, who has missed two games due to separate injuries he suffered during the season. He's racked up 33 tackles, five pass deflections, one interception, one quarterback hit, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. His PFF overall grade in 2025 was not good, with a 46.6, ranking 102nd out of 105 qualified cornerbacks in the NFL.
Against the Browns, Chidobe Awuzie replaced him and had the best game of the season, recording five tackles and three pass breakups in the win. Awuzie was dominant and showed the Ravens could function in the secondary without Humphrey there.
That Awuzie performance could end up playing a key role when the Ravens make a decision on Humphrey and whether he should play in the Jets game. There could be a case made that Humphrey would actually benefit from some extra time off for his finger to be 100% instead of rushing him onto the field against a New York team that has struggled all season.
With Baltimore in the thick of the playoff and the AFC North division title run, they will not only need Humphrey to be fully healthy, but they can also give him the time needed off the field. He has not been playing his best football, and some time away could clear his head and get him reset for the last six games of the regular season.
The Ravens will be happy to have their veteran cornerback back whenever he returns to the field to help the secondary stop the pass. New York is a favorable matchup and might even be a good bounce-back game for Humphrey if they decide to play him in the contest.
