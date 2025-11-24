Ravens Finally Claim Long-Awaited Division Lead

The Baltimore Ravens exited their Week 7 bye riding pure hope in envisioning their way back to playoff contention, let alone a return to divisional dominance, staring down a 1-5 record and plenty of obstacles in their near future.

They didn't just need to play consistent, winning football, something they'd spent their first half-dozen games proving nearly incapable of. The schedule was set to get considerably easier after relentless matchups against the NFL's elites, but that would require a sudden seizing of the moment that even healthy teams struggle to channel.

Moreover, the rest of the Ravens' division had to clear the way for any of those potential wins to matter. More specifically, the Pittsburgh Steelers and their 4-1 start had to sputter out, with the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals posing a neutered threat to the rest of the AFC North while the typically shorthanded Cleveland Browns were expected to continue bringing up the rear.

The Ravens felt momentum slowly shifting over to Baltimore as the wins started piling up, with Teddye Buchanan going as far as to boldly claim that the division was theirs for the taking several weeks before his team would get a shot at surpassing the Steelers. But following yet another recent Steelers loss coinciding with the Ravens' 23-10 win over the Jets, they've finally tasted their first gasp of fresh air back at the North's summit.

Heading in Opposite Directions

While Lamar Jackson still doesn't quite look like himself at the helm of the Ravens' offense, that's a lot more than the Steelers can say for their own quarterback situation. Aaron Rodgers, the oldest starter in the game, is dealing with a hand injury, which kept him out of the Steelers' defeat at the hands of the Chicago Bears. And even when he's healthy, he's averaging under 200 yards per game, a far cry from his MVP-winning prime.

Aaron Rodgers, the oldest starter in the game, is dealing with a hand injury, which kept him out of the Steelers' defeat at the hands of the Chicago Bears.

Jackson and friends still have two matchups against the Steelers to look forward to, division-defining slogs that will act as the biggest games left in both teams' up-and-down regular seasons. Though both teams stand at 6-5, the technical lead goes to the flawed upstarts, and they're well-aware of how unsustainable their shortcomings look as they continue fighting for weekly survival.

"We've got to be better," Derrick Henry said following his two-touchdown showing. "We need to put more points on the board and execute drives," Jackson added.

The Ravens have fully delivered on their overarching goal in pulling back into a competitive position, even if a brief squint would expose that their play hasn't experience some full turnaround. Now, with a lead to build on and three consecutive inter-divisional games left to be played, they trend to buck while keeping the winning coming.

