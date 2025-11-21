Ravens Rank Dead Last in Key Area

Raven Country

The Baltimore Ravens are not doing well in a crucial aspect of the game.

Oct 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs up to the line with center Tyler Linderbaum (64) and offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten (70) during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was told in an interview that he's been sacked 23 times this season, which equals the same total from last season — except this year we’re entering Week 12 with that number.

“Gotta talk to the offensive line about that… Imma holler at my guys about that. Talk to my guys about that," he responded to the stat.

It’s a growing concern for the Ravens, especially with the postseason creeping closer. Protecting Jackson has been an ongoing issue, and the lack of consistent pass protection could limit Baltimore’s ability to make a deep playoff run. It wouldn’t be surprising if general manager Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh are already evaluating tackles in the next draft, a sign of just how seriously this weakness could be taken.

Offensive Line Struggles in Pass Protection

In Week 11, the Ravens’ offensive line ranks dead last in pass-blocking efficiency, according to @RootInsurance. The constant pressure on Jackson has forced him to make quicker decisions, limiting his ability to fully utilize his dynamic skill set. Derrick Henry and Keaton Mitchell have also had to overcome this lack of protection, relying heavily on strategic formations such as i-forms, pistol, and gun sets to create space and openings. Even with heavy personnel packages, the Ravens’ linemen have struggled to consistently hold their blocks, making Jackson’s performance under pressure all the more impressive.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has been a stabilizing presence, often described as “quarterbacking the line” by helping call protections and keep everyone organized. He missed practice earlier this week with an illness but returned today and is expected to suit up for Sunday, a key boost for a line that desperately needs his leadership and consistency.

Breakout Plays Despite Limited Protection

Despite these challenges, Baltimore’s offensive playmakers have still found ways to produce. Derrick Henry exploded for a 59-yard run against Cleveland, a testament to his vision and power despite facing relentless defensive fronts. Every major breakout play this season has required creative schemes and heavy personnel packages to mask the offensive line’s weaknesses. The Ravens’ ability to generate explosive plays under pressure highlights both the talent of their skill players and the urgency of reinforcing the offensive line.

With the postseason looming, pass protection will be a crucial factor for Baltimore. How the Ravens address this issue — through the draft, free agency, or internal development—could determine just how far this team can go in January.

