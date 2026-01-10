Ravens Target Chargers DC in HC Search

For the first time since 2007, the Baltimore Ravens are officially in head-coach search mode, trying to find the right successor to John Harbaugh.

There’s no shortage of candidates on Baltimore’s board, but don’t be surprised if the Ravens take a big swing, possibly luring a top-tier assistant to pack his bags and make a cross-country move this offseason.

The Ravens are starting to work the phones, and one name already popping up is Jesse Minter. According to Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, Baltimore is expected to interview the Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator for its head coaching opening.

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay Morning with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: #Packers DC Jeff Hafley is in demand this HC cycle; The #Ravens are expected to request Jesse Minter, as have others; #Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak has been busy, while the #Dolphins add a familiar name. pic.twitter.com/3ouV7WqVx6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2026

Moving On From Harbaugh Without Blowing It All Up

With eight head coach jobs currently open around the league, Minter’s name is climbing draft boards fast. He’s become one of the hottest defensive minds on the market, and teams are taking notice.

In just his second season under Jim Harbaugh, Minter helped turn the Chargers’ defense into the engine of the team. After years of imbalance, L.A. finally found its identity, finishing the regular season top five in both scoring defense and pass defense. An aggressive front paired with a disciplined secondary gave opposing quarterbacks fits all year.

That kind of turnaround is exactly what should catch Baltimore’s eye. The Ravens aren’t far removed from being the NFL’s top-ranked defense, but that edge has dulled over the last two seasons. Going with a defensive-minded head coach could be the reset button the franchise needs.

Hiring Minter would also feel like a reunion tour. He spent multiple seasons on Baltimore’s staff from 2017 through 2020 before heading to the college ranks, stops at Vanderbilt Commodores and Michigan Wolverines, and eventually following Harbaugh to Los Angeles.

While the Ravens could choose to fully turn the page from the Harbaugh era , bringing in Minter would signal they’re not trying to reinvent the wheel. Plenty of players still in the building know him, and that familiarity could help him hit the ground running.

Minter is locked in on the Chargers’ playoff push for now, but once their run ends, expect his interview schedule to heat up fast.

