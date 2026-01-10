Ex-Ravens’ John Harbaugh Studying Film of Two Rookie QBs

The news that John Harbaugh was fired by the Baltimore Ravens is still being felt by fans, even if they agree with the decision.

It has set off a tsunami of changes to NFL teams' plans, including interviews and head coach firings, including the firing of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. The Ravens have begun multiple head coach searches, including Vance Joseph, Davis Webb, and Kevin Stefanski.

With Harbaugh out on the open market for a head coach job, he is doing his homework before picking the next job after 18 years with the Ravens. The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that Harbaugh will study the fit of rookie quarterbacks Jaxson Dart and Cam Ward and speak with team decision-makers and potential coaching staff members.

John Harbaugh setting himself up for his job search

Ward and Dart are both on teams that need new head coaches with the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants, so it makes sense for Harbaugh to check them out first. This is a good way for him to compare the rookies to what he had with quarterback Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.

Harbaugh has been spoiled during his tenure with the Ravens, having had Jackson and Joe Flacco as his main starters over his 18-year career there. Jackson's skill set matches that of Dart and Ward, with all three being athletic, mobile quarterbacks who can use their legs as weapons in the offense.

One interesting note from Russini's post is that Harbaugh is staying in touch with his coaches on the Ravens staff. Most likely, he will take the majority of them wherever he goes. Guys like offensive coordinator Todd Monken have already made it clear they will most likely not return to the Ravens for the 2026 season.

Baltimore is already losing its current staff to interviews with Monken, who is going for the Cleveland Browns head coaching job. Another staffer, quarterbacks coach Tee Martin, interviewed for the offensive coordinator jobs with the Washington Commanders (which has since been filled) and the Detroit Lions.

There might be some coaches on the staff, like Martin, who should be considered to stay on the team and not let other teams or Harbaugh bring him in. Baltimore might be smart to promote Martin to offensive coordinator with the new head coach to give Jackson a familiar face in the room. After all, this head coach search is all about accommodating for Jackson and setting him up for a potential Super Bowl victory in the near future.

