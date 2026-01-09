Ravens Complete Head Coach Interview With Top Seeded Play-Caller

The Baltimore Ravens are operating with haste in scoping out their head coaching options, now having completed interviews with three notable candidates mere days after parting ways with John Harbaugh.

the team announced that they completed their first sit-down with Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak on Friday afternoon, adding him to a list of applicants who've already spoken with the squad in Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and the same team's quarterback coach, Davis Webb.

Kubiak, the son of former Ravens offensive coordinator and Super Bowl 50-winning head coach Gary Kubiak, has spent the last 10 years contributing to a wide variety of offense-based roles on five different NFL teams, winning considerable favor for his work on last season's New Orleans Saints before slotting into one of Seattle's top coordinator roles.

The 14-3 Seahawks have posted a top-10 offense in Kubiak's first season in Washington, empowering veteran quarterback Sam Darnold into posting a career-high 67.5% completion percentage while saving him from the lowest sack count he's put up as a full-time starter.

As a contributor to the NFC's top seed, he, along with the Broncos coaches, has a week off to enjoy the Wild Card slate alongside the eliminated Ravens.

Filling Baltimore's Need

Harbaugh met his demise after presiding over countless regular season collapses, ultimately failing to do enough to push this underachieving group into the playoffs after taking one last blow in the regular season finale. He was reportedly doomed when the franchise looked to move off of incumbent offensive coordinator Todd Monken, as Harbaugh refused to make the firing.

He's only been on the job for three years, a short amount of time compared to the 18 that Harbaugh served as Baltimore's top playcaller, but there's reason to believe that the Ravens are looking for new blood.

Kubiak, for what it's worth, has never worked a head coaching position in the NFL before, and he's never been provided the opportunity to operate an offense as dynamic as what the Ravens offer. Lamar Jackson is a big step-up from the pure pocket passers that he's had to work with in Kirk Cousins, Derek Carr and, most recently, Darnold, and he's got Derrick Henry right by his side to open up opportunities for another creative scoring scheme.

The Ravens can enjoy their one-of-one luxury of getting to ignore the Harbaugh sweepstakes, with every other squad distracted by the big name that's rippled across leaguewide searches. They're looking for a fresh face to guide the back half of the 2020s, with three different interviews implying such a pattern.

