Key Ravens Defenders Get Good Injury Progress Reports
While things have gotten better on the injury front for the Baltimore Ravens, there are still some key players who need to get back on the field.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh provided updates on injured defenders Tavius Robinson and Ar'Darius Washington. The good news from Harbaugh is that Robinson and Washington both look to be on track to return at some point this season, but there's no direct timetable for their return.
"He's (Robinson) doing well. I'd say he's right on schedule, and he's getting close. The same thing for Ar'Darius. Both are getting close."
Ravens might be getting back two key defenders soon
Robinson would be monstrous for the Ravens to get back in the lineup as he's been one of the top pass rushers on the team. So far this season, he's racked up 17 tackles, four quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, two sacks, one pass deflection, and a forced fumble in six games. He broke his foot in the Los Angeles Rams game last month, landing him on the IR.
Washington tore his Achilles tendon at a team workout back in May and has not played yet this season, but could return by next month. Playing in 17 games and starting 10 of them last year, he had his best statistical season with 64 tackles, eight pass deflections, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, two quarterback hits, one sack, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble.
Should Robinson return, Ravens fans can expect him back in the lineup as he will work with Dre'Mont Jones, Mike Green, and Kyle Van Noy off the edge to pressure the quarterback. Robinson should be able to get his starting job back with Jones on the other side, and Green and Van Noy will be rotated in.
Due to the severity of Washington's Achilles injury, he will have to be eased into the lineup. The safety position for Baltimore is pretty solid right now with Kyle Hamilton and Alohi Gilman starting. Gilman should be able to hold his job as he has been stellar since being traded to Baltimore from the Los Angeles Chargers.
The next few weeks will be big for the Ravens with Robinson and Washington as they work their way back onto the field from their injuries. Getting both players back could transform this team into an even stronger Super Bowl contender, with the playoffs and the AFC North title well within reach.
