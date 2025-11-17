John Harbaugh Provides Scary Injury Update to Ravens Rookie
There was an under-the-radar injury that occurred in the Baltimore Ravens' 23-16 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 11 that'll affect the secondary more than it already is.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh provided some injury updates to players on the team, including undrafted rookie cornerback Keyon Martin. Harbaugh shared that Martin did not go back with the team and what his current status is.
"We had an issue after the game. Keyon Martin had to stay in Cleveland. They were looking at a chest injury. Looks like he's okay. Had a bunch of testing there in the hospital last night. All came out negative in a good way and he's back now, so we'll see how that progresses in the next 24 hours."
Ravens fans relieved that Martin seems to be okay
Martin has been playing a bigger role in the Ravens' secondary over the last two games, with Marlon Humphrey injured and not playing. During the Browns game, Martin made three tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one pass deflection. All the stats except for tackles were career-highs for the young corner out of Youngstown State.
For the season, Martin has racked up 23 tackles, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit, one sack, and one pass deflection in 10 games. He's made one start on defense so far this season as he's played just 21% of the defensive snaps, but 63% of the special teams snaps.
Nothing can be said about what the update is on the secondary and whether Humphrey will return in Week 12, but Martin has done a fine job of being his replacement. It's been impressive to see an undrafted rookie step up in a big way and play as well as he has in coverage.
Now the question is whether Martin and Humphrey will be okay to return to the field and play in the Ravens' upcoming game against the New York Jets. Given the current state of affairs in New York, Baltimore might be considering playing it safe with their injuries.
The Jets have benched Justin Fields in favor of Tyrod Taylor, which could open the door for the Ravens not to overlook them, but be strategic about who they play. If Martin and Humphrey are not 100%, it doesn't make sense for them to roll onto the field when the Ravens should be able to win the game without them in the lineup.
