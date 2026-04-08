Baltimore Ravens’ Three Best Offseason Moves Go Beyond the Roster

I try to think about football seasons holistically.

There is a definite value to all of the departments that go into a roster and a season. Players and coaches get the bulk of the attention, but when you step back and assess everything from how a team practices to when a team practices and to how much it relies on analytics to how it constructs its football operations flowchart to the quality of its infrastructure from a medical standpoint, its clear all of that matters.

And much of it, frankly will make far deeper of an impact on the success or failure of a campaign than will the 44th player on the roster or someone on the practice squad.

So when assessing how a team is progressing, or projecting which moves – roster-based or otherwise – have the potential to create the most lasting changes, for good or bad, its best to think beyond just what you would find in the transaction section of the back page of the sports section of a newspaper back in the day.

As it pertains to the Ravens, no move from a roster standpoint this far would come close to the signing of Trey Hendrickson, both in relation to the money as compared to anything else the Ravens did, and especially when one compared Hendrickson’s resume to any and everyone else under Baltimore’s employ to attempt to rush the quarterback.

If Hendrickson, heaven forbid, were to play in just a few games, obviously his impact would be limited, but the opportunity cost of him being out versus what the team could have done with the $30M a year he’s making would be huge.

Let’s set that aside for a minute. And consider everything else the Ravens have added to their team facility since the coaching staff was finalized. Which additions will be the most significant?

Hire Dr. Nick Gill, Vice President of Health and Performance

A few years back I thought Chuck Smith, pass-rush specialist, might be worthy of this designation. A year ago, I would have said defensive assistant Chuck Pagano was the biggest addition of the offseason. But this hire will usurp them both – low bar to clear, alas – and could be more of a gravitational force than even the Hendrickson signing, frankly.

Of all the things Eric DeCosta needed to critically rethink for 2026, altering his mindset about the role of age and health in acquisitions, and finding a far sharper ability to project in that regard, might be most important of all.

The Ravens have wasted so many resources – money, premium draft capital, roster space, time – on so many players who were too hurt or too old or too small to truly be worth what was being allocated for them. Dr. Gill’s resume and track record with New Zealand’s rugby team is known worldwide. Ownership has been quick to add the best medical and rehab facilities in the NFL, but the staff of those tending to the players seemed to get stale. Kudos for going outside their network here.

Getting Dr. Gill to relocate to Baltimore had to come at a price. Everyone in that organization needs to take a complete backseat to what he espouses from a medical evaluation and training standpoint. His impact should run deeper and last longer than however many sacks Hendrickson provides. Love the mindset and mentality behind this hire; a critical reshape has long been in order.

Okay wise guy, what about the players?

Re-sign CB Chidobe Awuzie

Getting a starting caliber corner, who you already know fits your locker room and fits your defense (Jesse Minter came from here, remember) and doing so that early in the offseason, well before the start of OTAs, is great business.

I’ve always been high on him and he was on a trajectory to be a true shutdown guy before injuries struck in Cincy. That seems behind him now, and with Nate Wiggins lacking ideal size for how Minter ran his defense in Los Angeles (is he headed more to the slot?) and Marlon Humphrey coming off an awful season and someone who would probably be gone is he wasn’t one of the GM’s favorites, this is definitely a position of need.

Baltimore hasn’t developed them internally like they used and that could well change with Minter. Bottom line is teams threw all over Wiggins and Marlon last season and Awuzie should have played more than he did. There is always the risk it’s one season too long, but I am onboard with taking a shot here.

Sign UFA S Jaylinn Hawkins

It was downright perverse to go into last season without any protection at safety, knowing that Kyle Hamilton is truly a weak side linebacker and far and away most effective there.

The trade for Alohi Gilman allowed them to put Hamilton where he belonged, but that was a losing trade and he as far too frequently a losing player on a broken defense. He gave up more 20 yards completions than any other safety,while the guy traded for him. Odafe Oweh, instantly became an elite pass rusher for the Chargers.

Hawkins is a better player; he has better ball skills and he’s a superior tackler and the two-year, $10M price tag is a great fit. He can hang enough on the deep end to maybe blitz Maliki Starks more in Year Two and they don’t have to chase multiple safeties in the draft with this signing. Smart move.