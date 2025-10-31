Ravens HC Gets Honest About Lamar Jackson's Long Recovery
Lamar Jackson ran riot in the Week 9 game against the Miami Dolphins upon his return to action after four weeks. The Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs and missed the last three games.
The two-time NFL MVP led his side to a dominant 28-6 win over Tua Tagovailoa and Co. at Hard Rock Stadium. Jackson completed 18 of 23 passes for 204 yards and four touchdowns to lead his team to its second consecutive win following an ugly 1-5 start.
John Harbaugh Shares Details About Lamar Jackson’s Healing Process
Despite Jackson missing a lot of practice time leading up to the Dolphins matchup, Harbaugh expressed confidence in his quarterback's ability to perform at an elite level. When asked if he sensed any rust concerns considering Jackson's limited preparation, the coach was pretty clear with his response.
"He was that sharp mentally, all week, and he was that sharp on Tuesday when we went fast. Half the practice we went fast on Tuesday and he was lights out. He was impressive. So I was pretty optimistic that he was going to play well," Harbaugh said.
Early in the first quarter, after the Ravens' defense forced a Tahj Washington fumble at the Dolphins' 4-yard line, Jackson delivered a strike to tight end Mark Andrews for a 2-yard touchdown reception.
After escaping the grasp of linebacker Jaelan Phillips in the second quarter, Jackson connected with Isaiah Likely for a crucial 35-yard gain. On the next play, he found Andrews again for a 20-yard touchdown reception, with two Dolphins defenders inadvertently running into each other in coverage.
Jackson connected on his first nine consecutive passes of the second half. In the third quarter, he found tight end Charlie Kolar in the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown reception. Jackson capped his performance with a 9-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Rashod Bateman.
John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson’s Performance
The Ravens' head coach was asked to share his opinion about Jackson’s performance in the QB’s first game after over 30 days. Harbaugh made it clear that the road to recovery extended far beyond the 30 days Jackson missed due to the hamstring injury.
“It's been a long journey, man,” he said. “It's been a hard road, you know, and not just the 30 days, but even before that, you know, and I’m proud of him. I'm proud of the way he came out and played.”
Harbaugh added that Tee Martin and Todd Monken deserve a lot of credit for the offensive success in the last couple of weeks. The Ravens HC also appreciated the backup QBs for stepping up in Jackson’s absence, especially Tyler’s performance against the Chicago Bears last week.
