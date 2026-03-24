Ravens Whiff on Three-Year, $30 Million Mistake

One of the most glaring issues with the Baltimore Ravens' roster this offseason was their interior offensive line.

Last season's starting offensive guards, Daniel Faalele and Andrew Vorhees, struggled mightily on the field, drawing widespread criticism. That has led to some changes on the line, with Faalele a free agent and not expected to re-sign with Baltimore, while Vorhees's starting spot is not guaranteed, as he has to compete with 2025 third-round pick Emery Jones Jr. for one of the jobs.

As for the other guard position, that one is expected to go to one of the Ravens' newest signings in John Simpson, who returns to the place he called home for one season on a three-year, $30 million contract. The biggest question has been whether it was a good move for Baltimore or if they overpaid on a player who might not end up being a great guard.

Did the Ravens overpay for John Simpson in free agency?

Simpson played for the Ravens in the 2023 season, starting all 17 games and earning enough attention in free agency the next offseason to land a new contract with the New York Jets. He made all 34 starts at guard for the Jets, but last season was an average season for him.

New York Jets guard John Simpson | John Jones-Imagn Images

According to Pro Football Focus, in 618 pass blocking snaps, Simpson allowed 29 pressures, five hurries, and five sacks while committing 10 penalties. PFF ranked him 54th out of 81 interior offensive linemen in the NFL with an overall grade of 56.9.

This shouldn't be seen as a knock on the Simpson signing, as he is a bit of an improvement over what the Ravens had with Faalele and Vorhees at guard. Baltimore gets a better pass blocker who can hold his own at left guard.

His talent level, though, does not match someone who should be getting $10 million per year in the starting lineup. Baltimore appeared to have overshot on the price, as he should be getting maybe a two-year deal worth $5-7 million per year instead.

There are young guards in the 2026 NFL Draft that the Ravens could have selected, like Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane, who makes more sense to put the time and money into as a starter, since he has been the team's pick in mock drafts. While Baltimore could still do that, it feels more unlikely with what the Ravens have going on at guard.

Simpson will no doubt be one of the starters, but the question is who will start at the other guard spot. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has already discussed in public that Jones would be a starter in 2026, so that would solidify the guard position for the new season.

The Ravens better hope they got it right with Simpson with the kind of money and time they are putting into him, as otherwise it could be a massive bust of a move.

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