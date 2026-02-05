Dan Orlovsky Knew Ravens Coach's Potential in Under Five Minutes

The Baltimore Ravens were not the only people who knew that new head coach Jesse Minter had the potential to be great when they first met him.

While appearing on The Ryan Ripken Show at the Super Bowl's radio row, ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky was asked by Ripken to share his thoughts on Minter and the coaching staff. Orlovsky was complimentary of Minter and knew his potential from the moment they met.

"Honestly, when you have the opportunity to call these games, and you sit down with coaches, you very quickly within a matter of minutes know the guys that you're like 'You're a head coach.' Jesse was one of those guys. Just sit with them for less than 180 seconds, and you just hear how he communicates, how he listens, how he answers questions, his vision of football, the team, the clarity, you go 'That's a head coach.'"

Minter spent the last two seasons coaching the Los Angeles Chargers' defense, leading them to rank in the top 11 in total defense and points each of the last two years. They were one of the best units in the NFL, but that wasn't a surprise to many, as Minter coached some great defenses at the University of Michigan.

Early in the offseason, Minter got to work quickly on the coaching staff, hiring some big-name coaches. He was able to land Declan Doyle as the offensive coordinator and Anthony Weaver as his defensive coordinator.

Orlovsky chimed in on his thoughts, with Doyle and Weaver joining Minter in Baltimore. The NFL analyst loved that Doyle came from Chicago and learned under Bears head coach Ben Johnson, and he gave the same praise to Weaver as he did to Minter, saying Weaver is a future NFL head coach.

"I love this staff that they have put together, and I think you are sitting in a place where I don't expect them to skip a beat at all."

While there are some key coaching roles still to be filled, like the wide receivers coach and the special teams coordinator, Minter has done a great job so far of finding the right guys to surround him in Baltimore. The coaching staff might be finalizing, but the real work is coming soon, with the roster needing some work to build a Super Bowl contender.

