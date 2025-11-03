Five Trades Ravens Should Do Before Deadline
The Baltimore Ravens find themselves at a critical crossroads heading into Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. They have a 3-5 record following their dominant 28-6 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
The Ravens sit just two games behind the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North with eleven games remaining. After trading away Jaire Alexander to the Philadelphia Eagles, general manager Eric DeCosta has hinted at the team’s desire to reshape the roster to make a run to the playoffs.
Here are five players the Ravens can add to their roster to increase their Super Bowl chances.
1. DT Calais Campbell, Arizona Cardinals
The 39-year-old defensive tackle continues to play at an elite level despite his age, recording three sacks, nine quarterback hits, and 17 total pressures this season. His production has been particularly impressive considering he's playing on less than 50% of Arizona's defensive snaps.
Baltimore desperately needs interior defensive line help following Nnamdi Madubuike's season-ending neck injury. The Ravens' defensive line has struggled to generate consistent pressure and control the line of scrimmage. Campbell played for the Ravens from 2020 to 2022 and nearly returned via trade last season. The DT would slot immediately into the rotation and provide veteran leadership.
The Cardinals' 2-5 record makes them potential sellers. But Campbell has publicly stated his desire to remain in Arizona, where he began his career. But if the veteran wishes to chase another Super Bowl, the Ravens might be his best shot.
2. LB Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals
This is the most ambitious and unlikely trade on the list. But it is also potentially the most impactful one. Logan Wilson requested a trade from the Bengals earlier this season. However, Cincinnati has been reluctant to send him to a divisional rival.
The Bengals are off to a 3-6 start, even worse than the Ravens’ 3-5. It might open the door for a blockbuster AFC North trade. Wilson would immediately upgrade Baltimore's linebacker corps and provide defensive coordinator Zach Orr with a versatile coverage linebacker capable of matching up against tight ends and running backs.
The Ravens' defense has struggled in coverage throughout the season, particularly against opposing passing attacks that exploit the middle of the field. The Bengals typically don't trade key players mid-season, especially not to divisional rivals, making this the least realistic scenario.
However, if Cincinnati decides to start preparing for the 2026 season and Wilson's trade request gains traction, Baltimore should try to acquire the linebacker.
3. Edge Arnold Ebiketie, Atlanta Falcons
The Ravens' edge rusher depth has taken a major hit. Tavius Robinson is on injured reserve due to a foot injury. After trading Odafe Oweh to the Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore lacks quality pass-rushing depth behind their starters. Arnold Ebiketie is an affordable, high-upside target who could immediately contribute to the rotation.
Ebiketie has shown potential in Atlanta's defensive scheme. With the Falcons sitting at 4-4 and potentially looking to reshape their roster, Ebiketie could be available for the right price. His remaining contract control makes him more valuable than other options.
The youngster can provide immediate pass rush production while also contributing to Baltimore's long-term defensive plans.
4. G Kevin Zeitler, Tennessee Titans
The Ravens' offensive line has been plagued by injuries throughout the season, forcing them to rely on backup interior linemen. Acquiring Kevin Zeitler would provide an immediate upgrade and reunite Baltimore with a player who earned Pro Bowl honors during his previous stint.
Despite the Titans' 1-7 record and struggling offense. Zeitler’s performance has been impressive. He has been effective in both pass protection and run blocking. He's allowed just three sacks and nine total pressures this season.
The Titans are aggressive sellers at the deadline and would welcome draft capital for a 35-year-old guard on a one-year contract who won't factor into their long-term plans. There might be competition for the veteran guard as the Seattle Seahawks have also been linked to Zeitler.
5. TE Chig Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans
The Titans have already traded cornerback Roger McCreary to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday. The franchise has entered sell-mode, and the Ravens could benefit from that. Tight end Chig Okonkwo can be an ideal trade candidate for Baltimore's need at the position.
The 25-year-old is entering the final year of his contract, and the Titans have shown no interest in extending him. They might attempt to flip him for some draft capital rather than letting him walk away for free. Okonkwo has 29 receptions for 281 yards this season and can be a reliable receiving threat behind Mark Andrews and Charlie Kolar.
