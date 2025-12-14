Ravens' Four Keys to Victory in Bengals Rematch

The Baltimore Ravens are slightly favored to win their Week 15 road matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. In this divisional clash between two teams vying to keep their dwindling playoff hopes alive, the two-time reigning AFC North champions can stay on track to become the first-ever to three-peat by improving their record to 7-7 if they follow these keys.



Take Care of the Football

In the first meeting between these two rivals in Baltimore, the Ravens committed a season-high five turnovers that proved costly as four led to scoring drives for the Bengals that finished with field goals. On the season, they are 1-7 in games where they lose the turnover battle, with their lone win coming against the Cleveland Browns and a pair of rookie quarterbacks in Week 11, but when they take the ball more than they give it away, they're 5-0.

Ball security behind the line of scrimmage and in the open field, especially near the goal line, is paramount. The trajectory of tipped passes at the line is impossible to predict, but equally as important is not putting the ball at risk through the air with errant throws that sail over the head of their intended targets and ill-advised passes into large clusters where purple jerseys are outnumbered by orange, black and white.

Live and Die by the Run

Oct 6, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball as Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy (99) makes the tackle during the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The Ravens' refusal to fully commit to their rushing attack with regular heavy doses of Derrick Henry and Keaton Mitchell has been another glaring issue that has prevented their offense from resembling the juggernaut it was last season. In the first matchup with the Bengals, they got narrowly outrushed 128-123 but were far more efficient on the ground with an average of 5.6 yards per carry. Where this unit has gotten itself in trouble throughout the season has been by either waiting too long to establish the run or doing so early, only to deviate from it shortly thereafter in a panicked response to adversity.

Last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, they rushed for 200-plus rushing yards for just the second time all season after doing so four times in their first 13 games in 2024. Had they stuck with it more in the later part of the first and first part of the second quarter, they might've set a new season-high by the end of the game and not given their rivals a short field after a lofted pass to a running back got intercepted. The Bengals still rank dead last in rushing yards allowed, and their 5.2 yards per carry allowed is the second-most in the league. Keeping the ball on the ground will not only lead to prosperity, but it will keep Joe Burrow and Cincinnati's offense on the sideline and help win the time of possession battle after losing it a whopping 38:46 to 21:14 two weeks ago.

Don't Get Beat Deep on Defense

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) attempts to make a catch against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (3) during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

After fielding one of the best pass defenses at preventing chunk plays through the air for most of the season, the Ravens' coverage unit has sprung a few uncharacteristic leaks over the past couple of weeks against the Bengals and Steelers that proved costly. Despite having good single coverage by the cornerbacks being in phase, they gave a pair of deep shots down the sideline to D.K. Metcalf last week and a 43-yarder to Ja'Marr Chase the game before that.

With standout No. 2 wideout Tee Higgins slated to be out for the second time in three weeks with a concussion, the Ravens and defensive coordinator Zach Orr have no excuse to roll coverage over to Chase every time Burrow drops back to pass because even if the All-Pro wideout is being plastered, he'll still give him a chance to come down with it. After watching a 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers rewind the clock with a handful of perfectly timed and placed deep shots, Burrow will certainly be looking to test them in the same way early and often. It's up to whichever deep safety is shading to provide assistance on Chase to make him think twice or pay dearly for trying to attack them in such an aggressive manner.

Spam Play-Action and Targets to Tight Ends

Oct 6, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The second half of this key was at the top of the list when these two teams met, and it proved to be true as the Ravens' tight ends combined for 159 receiving yards on 10 catches and 13 targets. Had it not been for Isaiah Likely's gut-wrenching fumble short of the goal line that turned into a touchback, the chain of events that would've followed a touchdown instead of a turnover might've turned out vastly different.

Having the tight end position heavily involved once again should be a priority in this game because the Bengals remain the worst at guarding the position in the league. They are coming off a loss to the Buffalo Bills in which they gave up 137 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns to the trio of Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid and Jackson Hawes.

When the Ravens do dial up a passing play to target one of their tight ends or other pass catchers, doing so off of play-action after establishing the run would lead to tremendous success, as it would open up the middle of the field for Jackson to carve up. Cincinnati is starting a pair of rookie off-ball linebackers who can be taken advantage of in coverage and have the ball thrown over their heads. Baltimore's offensive line struggles to consistently hold up in traditional dropback pass protection, but excels more at run blocking. This mode of attack would lean into the strengths of all parties involved.

