Former Ravens QB Pens Emotional Message to John Harbaugh

John Harbaugh’s 17-year-long run as the Baltimore Ravens head coach came to an end on January 6, 2026. The franchise decided to part ways with the 63-year-old following an 8-9 season that saw it narrowly miss the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

Former Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III posted a beautiful message crediting the legendary coach for his impact on the franchise and its quarterback room.

“Greatest Coach in Ravens History,” Griffin wrote. “Thank you Coach John Harbaugh for always having your players back. I watched you for 3 years never try to change who Lamar Jackson was at his core but instead put people and a support system around him to lead us to back to back AFC North Titles and Lamar’s first of 2 MVPs. You embodied what it means to Play Like a Raven. Once a Raven. Always a Raven.”

— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 6, 2026

Robert Griffin’s Career Under Harbaugh

Griffin arrived in Baltimore on a one-year contract in April 2018 and served primarily as a third-string option behind starter Joe Flacco and emerging young talent Lamar Jackson in his first season. The quarterback appeared in three games that season. He was re-signed to a two-year contract in March 2019.

He made seven appearances in the following season, starting one. When the Ravens secured the AFC's top seed and sat their starters in Week 17 against Pittsburgh, Harbaugh gave Griffin his first start since 2016. In Week 10 against Cincinnati, Griffin lined up as a running back alongside Mark Ingram II and Jackson in what was likely the first time in NFL history that three Heisman Trophy winners shared a backfield.

The quarterback took the field in four games in his final NFL season in 2020. He started one game, which the Ravens lost. Griffin injured his Hamstring against the Steelers and was later put on injured reserve. The franchise waived him in January, and the quarterback bid farewell to the Gridiron.

John Harbaugh’s Tenure in Baltimore

John Harbaugh's 18-year tenure with the Baltimore Ravens is the most successful coaching era in franchise history. The legendary coach compiled 180 regular-season victories against 113 losses for a .614 winning percentage, accounting for 65.2 percent of all Ravens wins ever recorded.

Harbaugh led Baltimore to the Super Bowl XLVII championship in 2012, defeating San Francisco 34-31 in the historic "Har-bowl" against his brother Jim. The Ravens made the playoffs in 12 of his 18 seasons, won six AFC North division titles, and reached four AFC Championship Games under his leadership.

