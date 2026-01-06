John Harbaugh Responds to Ravens Firing

The Baltimore Ravens made a massive decision that changes the leadership of their franchise moving forward.

Baltimore fired long-time head coach John Harbaugh after 18 seasons at the helm, following a disappointing 2025 season, that saw them finish 8-9 and missing the playoffs.

Harbaugh led the Ravens to an 180-113 record (.614), 12 postseason berths, six AFC North Titles and the first Super Bowl in franchise history.

The Ravens now move in a different direction and will try and get back to winning ways with a new head coach in 2026.

John Harbaugh's Response to Ravens Firing Him

Harbaugh posted a response through the Ravens to his firing, giving his final statement.

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh walks off the field after the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

“Well, I was hoping for a different kind of message on my last day here, someday, but that day has come today. 😊 It comes with disappointment certainly, but more with GRATITUDE & APPRECIATION.

“Gratitude to the owner and organization who was willing to bring in a head coach who made is mark with Special Teams success. A difficult thing to do … and Appreciation for all the moments, all these years, that are etched into eternity. I hope a legacy built on Faith, always Fighting, always Believing.

“Values built into an Organization, through a Team, that are Worthwhile, Good and Lasting and that are admired by fans and foes alike.

“Meaningful & Impactful Relationships with Players through the years that I will cherish always. Grateful for their Strength and Courage.

“Loyal partnerships in this wonderful building, that grew into strong friendships, through the toil and tempest of the job every day.

“Mostly to my treasured Family, my Ingrid and my Alison, who are beyond compare in every way and the Loves of my life, and my close-knit family and good friends who stick with you no matter what.

“Finally, to the author and finish of our faith, Gratitude for a Journey beyond anything I could have dreamed of my own — All is well with my soul because of the Good God who guides and sustains me.”

-JOHN HARBAUGH

Ravens Owner Addresses Harbaugh Firing

Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti also addressed Harbaugh after his firing, releasing a statement himself.

Dec 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti on the field prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

"Following a comprehensive evaluation of the season and the overall director of our organization, I decided to make a change at head coach. Today I informed John that he has been relieved of his duties.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision, given the tremendous 18 years we have spent together and the profound respect I have for John as a coach and, most importantly, as a great man of integrity.

"Throughout what I firmly believe is a Hall of Fame coaching career, John has delivered a Super Bowl Championship to Baltimore and served as a steadfast pillar of humility and leadership. He and his family have deeply embedded themselves in this community. For these profound contributions, on and off the field, we should all be forever grateful.

“Our goal has always been and will always be to win Championships. We strive to consistently perform at the highest level on the field and be a team and organization our fans take pride in.

“I will always be grateful for the extraordinary hard work and dedication displayed by John and his staff throughout the many successful years. I wish he, Ingrid and Alison all the best going forward.

“We now begin the challenging, but exciting, process of identifying the next leader of our football team.

“We fully understand the expectations of our fans and everyone in the Ravens organization. Finding another strong leader and partner who will reflect these high standards is paramount.

“We deeply appreciate our fans and will continue to work relentlessly to bring them, our city and the extended community the success they deserve.”

