Four Ravens Matchups to Watch vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens' win-and-in AFC North championship bout against the Pittsburgh Steelers could ultimately be decided by battles between specific position groups or individual players outperforming their counterparts on the other side of the ball.



If the Ravens prevail, they will become the first team to ever claim three straight division titles. Here are the four matchups that can either make or break this game.

The two former teammates will be squaring off for the fifth time in the last two seasons since the 2020 first-rounder turned Pro Bowler and Second Team All-Pro defected across enemy lines. Whether it's in an open field in the quarterback run game, behind the line of scrimmage on blitzes, or as a spy to limit or prevent scrambles, their paths will cross early and often in this game. It remains to be seen how much Jackson's legs will be a factor in his return from a back injury that he suffered while running that caused him to miss last week's game.

Even if he doesn't decide to take off and run, the two-time league MVP is even more lethal as a passer and is at his best throwing the ball over the middle of the field between the hashes, where Queen will be tasked with guarding in zone coverage and in one-on-one matchups against running backs and tight ends.

Ravens Safeties vs. Steelers TEs

Dec 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) pushes aside Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images | Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

Even with third-year behemoth Darnell Washington out with a broken arm, the Steelers still have a pair of veteran tight ends who are talented pass catchers in Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith that can make plays and will likely be a focal point with Pro Bowl wide receiver D.K. Metcalf out due to a suspension.

Freiermuth led Pittsburgh with 63 receiving yards last week, while Smith led the team with 5 catches and is used in diverse ways that sometimes include running the ball out of the backfield on sweeps and handoffs. The Ravens have one of the best tight end neutralizers in two-time All-Pro Kyle Hamilton, but they'll also need first-round rookie Malaki Starks and veteran Alohi Gilman and Ar'Darius Washington to step up and make plays in those matchups as well.



Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a pass against Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) in the first quarter in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The vast majority of football games at all levels of the sport are won and lost in the trenches, and this storied rivalry is no exception. Baltimore's blocking unit has been much-maligned for most of the season, but has been dominant over the last month, particularly in the ground game, as they've paved the way for an average of 221 rushing yards over the past four games. They racked up 217 yards on the ground in a losing effort against the Steelers back in Week 14 and are fresh off a season-high 307-yard performance in last week's win over the Green Bay Packers.

In addition to vastly improving their consistency and effectiveness in run-blocking, the Ravens have come a long way in pass protection as well. However, they'll be going up against a formidable Steelers defensive line that will have All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt and first-round rookie defensive tackle Derrick Harmon back in the lineup for this massive matchup. Watt hasn't played since the first game against the Ravens due to suffering a partially collapsed lung. Harmon missed the first meeting between the two teams, and the Pittsburgh run defense has been much better since he returned, allowing an average of just 52 yards on the ground over the last three games.

Ravens ILBs vs. Steelers RBs

Dec 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) runs the ball against Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (rear) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Baltimore won 16-14. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

This could prove to be the most pivotal matchup of them all, as the Steelers' best chance at moving the ball on the ground and through the air with Metcalf out will be reliant on the veteran running back tandem of fourth-year pro Jaylen Warren and veteran Kenneth Gainwell. Both players run hard and are capable of breaking tackles and grinding out hard yards with an average of 4.5 yards a carry or better.

They are also both talented pass catchers out of the backfield, capable of generating big plays on screens and in one-on-one matchups. The Ravens will need four-time Pro Bowler Roquan Smith and third-year pro Trenton Simpson to be on their A-game both as tacklers at and behind the line of scrimmage and in open space, as well as in coverage when they find themselves tasked with covering one of them out of the backfield.

