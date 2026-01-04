Four Storylines For Ravens' Do-Or-Die Matchup vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens saved their season last week when they went on the road and won in resounding fashion, which kept them alive for the AFC North division title after getting some much-needed help from the Cleveland Browns.

They will conclude their two-week road stint to close out the 2025 regular season in Week 18 in their third straight primetime showdown.

This time around, it will be against their archrival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, for the first-ever win-and-get-in finale matchup in the history of the division.

There are several intriguing storylines surrounding another massively important matchup for the Ravens, who have a chance to become the first team to ever three-peat as division champions. Here are the top four.

Will Ravens make the most of second shot at playoffs?

This team has been in must-win mode for most of the second half of the season after starting out 1-5, but it battled its way back into playoff contention. Two-time All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton told reporters earlier in the week that their hopes of making a run to the postseason "Got bleak there a little bit, a few times throughout the year." After being blessed by the football gods with another opportunity, will they make good on their word and not let it go to waste or fall short to an inferior opponent in yet another big game, a common theme in what has been a tumultuous season?

Despite being favored to come out on top, more talented and the healthier of the two teams, the Ravens know this could be a classic AFC North slugfest that could end up being decided by a single possession. They can't let the Steelers drag them into the mud where their foe's tendency to come with a late clutch play or get a favorable call by the officials that turns the tide of the game. The Ravens need to come out and show that they are indeed the better and more deserving team to make the playoffs, where they have a chance to make some noise in a wide-open AFC conference field that doesn't feature the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time in a decade.

"It should be exciting; it's an exciting time. This is what you work for. You have the opportunity to go win a division championship and then clinch a playoff spot, which is every NFL player's dream," defensive coordinator Zach Orr said. "But you have to keep your poise. The game is going to be played within the white lines. The field is not going to get any bigger. You just have to lock in play-by-play, and then you have to move on, whether it's a good play or a bad play. You have to play the next play until the game is over."

Can Ravens continue to be road warriors?

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Mike Green (45) celebrates a fumble recovery against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens defeated the Packers 41-24. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | William Glasheen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While this year's team has suffered the most home losses in a season in franchise history, they've been far more consistent and successful when playing opposing stadiums, most of which have been hostile environments. After dropping their first two road games, the Ravens have won each of their last five away from the confines of M&T Bank Stadium and have a golden opportunity to extend that streak and earn at least one more home game as the No. 4 seed if they emerge victorious in this game.

"I think this team's got a lot of character, a lot of grit, a lot of toughness," head coach John Harbaugh said. "It's really required in any game, but it's especially required on the road. We've been in a lot of tough road environments this year."

The most likely path to the Super Bowl will require the Ravens to hit the road for the divisional and conference championship games. There's a certain galvanizing effect that happens for visiting teams when they head into enemy territory, and Baltimore needs to rally around each other in order to rise to the occasion and win the team's first game in Pittsburgh since Week 14 of the 2022 season.

"It might just be a backs-against-the-wall kind of mentality," Hamilton said. "There is something a little different about going into somebody else's stadium."



How will each team's future Hall of Famer fare in return to action?

Dec 5, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) pressures Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 20-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Both the Ravens and Steelers will have their respective best players back in the lineup for this massive matchup as two-time league MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and former Defensive Player of the Year pass rusher T.J. Watt have confirmed that they'll be back. Baltimore's three-time All-Pro signal caller missed last week's season-saving win over the Green Bay Packers with a back contusion, and Pittsburgh's eight-time Pro Bowler hasn't played since Week 14 in the first matchup with the Ravens, as he had to recover from a partially collapsed lung suffered during a needling incident at the team facility.

Jackson proclaimed that he'd be back under center earlier in the week and was a full participant in practice all three days. He shared that he'll be wearing extra padding around his back and wasn't even given a designation on the final injury report. It remains to be seen just how close to full strength the four-time Pro Bowler will be in this game after he was just starting to resemble his old pre-litany of injuries self before suffering his latest health-related setback.

As for Watt, was a full participant just once and for the first time on the final day of practice and will likely be on a limited snap count where he checks into the game in high-level situations in the red zone and in obvious passing situations. If the Ravens can stay in favorable down and distances offensively, they'll be able to neutralize his potential impact to a degree.

Will Ravens stay committed to winning formula on offense?

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) rushes with the football during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

In the last couple of games that Jackson has missed, the offense has had two of its best outings of the season, fueled by a dominant rushing attack in which five-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry racked up 287 and 6 touchdowns in the two contests combined. While the ceiling of the unit's potential is immensely higher and more dynamic with him at quarterback when healthy, Pro Bowl backup Tyler Huntley showed that it doesn't take much from the position once King Henry gets rolling, and this is the time of year when he does his best work.

During December, the future Hall of Famer led the NFL with 90 carries, 538 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns, 29 rushing first downs, and 395 rushing yards after contact. Establishing and sticking with their top-ranked ground game is the clear and obvious recipe for their success and what propelled them to a pair of dominant late-season wins over the Steelers last year, and they can do so again if they don't deviate from it.

