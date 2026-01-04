Ravens John Harbaugh Under More Pressure Than Rival in Finale

One of the biggest topics going into Week 18 in Baltimore is whether Ravens head coach John Harbaugh will still have his job after 2025, or if he will survive for another year.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter gave an update on Harbaugh before the Ravens face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18 for the AFC North title, saying Harbaugh's future is up in the air right now. Schefter believes that Harbaugh is more "safe" than "out," but there needs to be more conversation about how the team finishes the season.

Harbaugh is on the tail end of his 18th season as head coach, posting a 180-112 record with the Ravens, a 13-11 postseason record, and one Super Bowl title. Ravens' current 8-8 record would be tied for the second-fewest wins in a season for Harbaugh in his tenure.

Will Harbaugh survive after the season as head coach of the Ravens?

A lot of the speculation is that Harbaugh is probably safe and will keep his job, but a lot will depend on how the season ends for the team. A win or even a close loss would most likely help Harbaugh's chances of staying. If Baltimore gets blown out by the Steelers, that might lead to a bigger conversation.

This season has not gone according to plan for the Ravens, who started 1-5 with injuries plaguing the team earlier in the year. Once Lamar Jackson returned, Baltimore bounced back and at one point was 7-7 and in a prime position to win the division.

Jackson ended up getting hurt in the Week 16 game against the New England Patriots, but Harbaugh's decision to keep Derrick Henry on the sidelines for the last two drives of the game not only cost the Ravens the game but also put Harbaugh's job into question.

There have been reports questioning Jackson's leadership and suggesting that his relationship with Harbaugh is on shaky ground. The Ravens were able to fight through it with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. Derrick Henry's four-touchdown performance helped Baltimore pick up a 41-24 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 17, and the Browns' victory over the Steelers the next day helped as well.

Harbaugh's 2025 season has not been great. From the team's up-and-down performance to losing a franchise record six home games, it has been anything but smooth. While he should be favored to keep his job, Harbaugh needs a win badly if he wants to keep his job.

