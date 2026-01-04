Four Ravens X-Factors For Winner-Take-All Steelers Showdown

In the Baltimore Ravens' winner-take-all Week 18 AFC North matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in primetime to close out the 2025 regular season, the difference in the game could come down to how an individual player performs when it matters most or over the course of the game, making the most of their opportunities.

The victor of this game will claim the division crown and clinch the final spot in the AFC playoff picture as the No. 4 seed and will get to host a home game in the wildcard round.

Here are four players who could wind up tilting the scales in the two-time defending division champion's favor to become the first team to ever win three straight.

It's not a coincidence that the resurgence of the Ravens' rushing attack, after an inconsistent start to the season, has coincided with the return and reintegration of the six-time Pro Bowler into the offense. Ricard has played over 30% of the team's total offensive snaps in eight of the last 10 games, and during that stretch, Baltimore has averaged 176.8 yards.

Over the past three weeks, five-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry has rushed for 100-plus yards in each, and Ricard was leading the way on many of his best runs, including his historic performance against the Green Bay Packers last week. Ricard played a season-high 43 offensive snaps in Week 17 and should see a similar workload against the Steelers to help them set a physical tone and help Henry grind the defense into submission.

Going up against a savvy veteran quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, whose reduced mobility at 42 years old has made him more of a stationary target for opposing defensive fronts. This makes the importance of being able to generate consistently disruptive interior pressure integral to the Ravens' success on defense, which is where the fourth-year breakout nose tackle comes in. Not only has Jones continued to be a force against the run this season, but he has emerged as a pass rusher as well.

The 2022 third-rounder's four sacks in 15 games this years has already surpassed the 3.5 he amassed in the first 49 over the previous three seasons. He recorded his first career multi-sack game last week and has logged 2.5 in his last three games. If he can continue his hot streak against the Steelers, that'd be the fastest and most impactful way for the Ravens' pass rush to bounce back from a woefully inept first outing against Pittsburgh in Week 14.

With 2024 breakout starter Rashod Bateman out with an illness, the five-time Pro Bowl veteran is primed to bounce back from his fourth outing of the season without recording a catch in the biggest game of the year. Hopkins has posted prolific numbers in his first season in Baltimore, with just 22 catches on 37 targets for 330 receiving yards and two touchdowns, all of which are third or fourth on the team.

However, what he has lacked in volume, he has more than made up for it by being a reliable target and chain mover in crucial, obvious passing downs with 15 first-down catches. He is also averaging the third-highest yards per reception mark of his career (15) and has a catch percentage of nearly 60% (59.5%).

In a game that could come down to or be decided by the battle for field possession, the fourth-year specialist gives the Ravens a decisive edge. Stout has broken out in a big way this season in a contract year as a field-flipping weapon. The 2022 fourth-rounder was recently named to his first career Pro Bowl after posting career-highs in yards per punt (50.3) and net yards per punt (44.9) to go along with 21 of his boots getting downed inside the opposing 20-yard line heading into this game.

Without Pro Bowl wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, the Steelers' offense is going to have to dink and dunk its way to try to get into scoring position, and the longer they have to travel as a result of Stout's excellent punting, the more likely it is that Baltimore's defense will have a chance to get a stop.

