Heartbreaking Setback Could End Ravens LB Adisa Isaac's Season

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Adisa Isaac has suffered a significant setback in his recovery, putting his 2025 season in serious doubt. The sophomore edge rusher, who was expected to contribute after missing part of training camp and early practices, now faces the possibility of spending the rest of the season on injured reserve before he ever really got going.

Isaac, a Penn State product, was selected by the Ravens in the third round and came into the league with high expectations as a versatile edge defender. Known as a balanced edge, he’s strong against the run while still able to apply consistent pressure on the quarterback.

During his time at Penn State, Isaac totaled 69 quarterback pressures and 13 sacks, with a 13.1 percent pass-rush win rate, according to Pro Football Focus. That combination of run-stopping ability and pass-rush explosiveness made him one of the more complete edge prospects in the 2024 draft, which is why Baltimore was eager to get him on the field early in his career.

Jun 11, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Adisa Isaac (50) speaks after an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Harbaugh Give Update on Isaac

John Harbaugh addressed Isaac’s status, saying, "He had a little setback, so he’s not close right now. We thought he was gonna have a chance here in the next couple of weeks, and he had a setback."

You could tell from his slight shake of the head that this was frustrating news. The words reflected how difficult this is not just for Isaac’s season, but for the depth and rotation plans the Ravens had mapped out for the front seven.

The setback involves his left elbow, an injury that has limited him to just four total games with Baltimore. The timing is particularly cruel, as Isaac’s sophomore campaign ends before it truly began, preventing him from building on his rookie experience.

Coach Harbaugh with an update on Adisa Isaac pic.twitter.com/kS2NwlF6ml — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 24, 2025

This development potentially marks a frustrating end to Isaac’s sophomore campaign before it even began. The 2025 second-year player had shown flashes of potential as a pass rusher, and the Ravens were counting on him to provide depth and energy on the edge. Instead, the team will have to continue adjusting without one of its promising young defenders.

With Isaac likely headed to injured reserve, the Ravens' front seven will rely on veterans and other younger players to fill the void. This is particularly important as the team navigates a stretch of games where pressure on opposing quarterbacks has been a key focus of the defense. Baltimore will hope that Isaac can fully recover for 2026, but for now, his season appears to be over before it could start.

