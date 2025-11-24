John Harbaugh Provides Critical Injury Update on Ravens Defender

The Baltimore Ravens' 23-10 win over the New York Jets in Week 12 was already not the cleanest performance, but one key moment had fans nervous after all the injury scares they had endured throughout the season.

Towards the end of the game, Hamilton suffered a lower-body injury that knocked him out of the game. After the contest concluded, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh seemed optimistic that it was not a "serious injury" and needed a day to see what the update was.

Well, one day has passed, and the media asked Harbaugh for an update on Hamilton and the severity of it. The Ravens' head coach remained optimistic about Hamilton playing on Thanksgiving Day against the Cincinnati Bengals, but there was no official word on his playing status.

"He'll have a chance for this game."

Coach Harbaugh with an update on Kyle Hamilton pic.twitter.com/oiC2YGjGQ7 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 24, 2025

Hamilton Trending Upwards

The main concern is that it is a short week, and rushing Hamilton back in a critical time of the year for the Ravens is a tough call. Cincinnati shared that Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was going to be back after missing the last two months with a toe injury.

Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

This might change the Ravens' mindset with Burrow back in the picture and Ja'Marr Chase back from his one-game suspension. Hamilton might be more needed than ever for the Baltimore defense.

In 10 starts this year, Hamilton has racked up 69 tackles, six pass deflections, five tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and one sack. He's currently the highest-graded safety in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus, with a grade of 89.

Hamilton is unique among safeties in the NFL, as the Ravens can line him up anywhere on the field. He can drop back into coverage, help on run support in the box, or pressure the quarterback off the edge.

The strength of Hamilton is what really stands out with his game, where he can go up against offensive linemen and still knock them back. It is rare to see a safety, as they are typically one-dimensional players, but Hamilton is more of an athlete, rarely seen in the NFL.

Baltimore has to play this smart, as they can't afford to lose Hamilton for the whole season. If he is healthy primarily, they could play him. Anything less than 80% on a short week, and they might have to consider either a pitch count for snaps or sit him out altogether. One game won't define a season for them, even if it is against a division opponent when they are tied for first in the AFC North.

