Hollywood Brown Reveals Why He Picked Eagles Over Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens need a new WR2 to join the team and have been looking, with many believing that a reunion with Marquise "Hollywood" Brown would have made sense. It almost happened.

Brown went on the "Speakeasy" show with LeSean McCoy and Emmanuel Acho, where he talked about his free agency experience. While he thought about the Ravens, he explained what ultimately led him to sign a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles instead of the Ravens.

"I was really considering going back to Baltimore," Brown said. "This is my second time in free agency, so I kind of don't want the small talk. I let him (Brown's agent) deal with it. When it got down to who really wanted me, who he really thinks is showing interest, I want to talk and get involved, but other than that, I just leave it up to God, and this is where he led me. I'm blessed and happy to be here."

Marquise Brown almost returned to Ravens

Brown was originally a first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2019. He improved each season until his 2021 season with Baltimore, his last, when he had his only 1,000-yard season, with 1,008 yards and six touchdowns. In three seasons in Baltimore, Brown caught 195 receptions for 2,361 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

After his tenure with the Ravens, Brown played two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and the last two with the Kansas City Chiefs. He caught 371 passes for 4,322 yards and 33 touchdowns in seven NFL seasons.

If the Ravens could have gotten Brown, that would have made a big difference in a pass game that needs some receiver help. Baltimore already lost DeAndre Hopkins to free agency, and Rashod Bateman had the worst season of his NFL career, but Zay Flowers had a career year that ended with his second straight Pro Bowl selection.

This leaves Baltimore with some interesting decisions to make in the wide receiver room, which lacks the firepower needed. Most likely, they are going to use one of their draft picks in the first three rounds to address that issue head-on.

While Flowers is slowly proving to be one of the top young receivers in the NFL, he needs some support and a taller target to help in the red zone. Flowers is more of a speed guy who can stretch the field.

The Ravens still have some work to do, as they missed an opportunity to bring back a player who could have made an impact on Day 1.

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