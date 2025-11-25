Ravens Must Avoid AFC's Crowded Wild Card Field

Even when the Baltimore Ravens were stuck with a 1-5 record, their chances of returning to a competitive situation didn't seem totally lost. Offseason evaluators may have overestimated the talent on their roster, but no team with Lamar Jackson leading the charge could be totally out of it.

Left with no room for error, the Ravens' return to positive relevance was simple in theory — they had to win out during the padded middle-portion of their schedule, and take enough of the back-loaded inter-divisional matchups to seal a third-straight AFC North crown. Execution, however, would require more meticulous attention to detail than what they'd previously demonstrated, as well as a break from the never-ending wave of injuries that only rose during that losing spell.

They've converted on the first part of their master plan, winning every one of their first five games out of the bye week. They were up against a number of teams that the Ravens of old would have crushed, providing this group with a test to pass. And even though they haven't played their most consistent brand of football as of late, their 6-5 record through 12 weeks marks the first time all fall that they've won more games than lost.

Now, with four of their final six games set to arrive against the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers, they're all-in on winning enough games to take the division lead. The Bengals look just about dead as they welcome Joe Burrow back into the fold, while the Steelers look to back up their own identical 6-5 record in a pair of games against the Ravens that are set to determine which of the two teams will move on to the playoffs.

Importance of Inter-Division Record

Not only does a division win clinch a top-four seed, but it also spares that team from having to duke it out with the rest of the Wild Card teams for one of the final three postseason slots.

They've already taken care of business upon previous opportunities, taking care of the Cleveland Browns in both of their head-to-head showdowns. And with the five-loss Ravens unlikely to sweep the rest of their matchups, they'll have to at least do better than their direct competition from here on out.

The three current teams occupying Wild Card spots in the AFC each stand at 7-4, a full game ahead of the northern leader. If it weren't for the similarly underachieving teams within their division, they'd be swimming with the three teams stuck on the outside looking in of the playoff picture, a group comprised of the Steelers and a few teams who've already beaten the Ravens head-to-head, in the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans.

It's win-or-bust for the Ravens, as wins over the Steelers should give them a chance to control their own destiny. They've figured out how to win behind their improved defense over this recent stretch, and just need to hang on a little longer to return to their familiar position in the postseason.

