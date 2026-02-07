Jesse Minter Adds to Ravens Staff, Including His Father

The Baltimore Ravens are close to being complete with the coaching staff, with many good names being brought in, but new head coach Jesse Minter has added two more familiar faces to the picture.

Minter has been good about looking to his former team, the Los Angeles Chargers, to find staff members to join the Ravens. His biggest name was the recent addition of Marcus Brady as the pass game coordinator, a role he held last year.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, Minter is also adding Chargers director of football logistics Christina DeRuyter and Chargers defensive consultant and Jesse's father, Rick, to the staff.

Rick Minter has nearly five decades of coaching experience, including a run as the head coach of the Cincinnati Bearcats in the 2000s. DeRuyter and Jesse Minter have worked together since he was the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt in 2021.

More additions coming for Jesse Minter's staff in Baltimore

It helps that his father is a long-time defensive coach who has had success at the college and professional levels. Jesse Minter was always bound to add his dad to the staff, as he has coached some great defenses in the past, and his experience is invaluable in what looks like a mix of young and veteran coaches.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Minter adding another familiar face in DeRuyter is critical, as he needs people he can trust. DeRuyter has moved up the rankings quickly, from helping Vanderbilt and Michigan with recruiting to handling football logistics with the Chargers, as she saw a bigger role in Baltimore.

The end is near for Minter in building the coaching staff, as it is looking like one of the best in the NFL. It might even be argued that it is one of the strongest in years for Baltimore, as there are some bright minds coming into the picture.

Minter's highlight hires have been Declan Doyle as offensive coordinator and Anthony Weaver as defensive coordinator. The last major role Minter has to fill is the special teams coordinator for the Ravens.

What makes this staff more impressive is the number of experienced coaches, many with decades of experience. Guys like Joe Lombardi, Rick Minter, and Brady are huge to a staff that'll be working together for the first time ever.

The more hires Jesse Minter makes, the more excited Ravens fans get for the 2026 season to begin, as the offseason is off to a great start.

