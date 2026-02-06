Ravens Add One College, One NFL Coach to Staff

The Baltimore Ravens' offensive coaching staff is still being finalized, with another hire with a new face being added on defense as well.

One hire is a familiar face to new Ravens head coach Jesse Minter: Baltimore has hired Los Angeles Chargers pass game coordinator Marcus Brady to its staff, according to CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz. The second hire is Duke defensive ends coach Harland Bower joining Baltimore to become the outside linebackers coach, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Brady had previously spent two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles as an assistant before coming over to the Chargers. He spent five years with the Indianapolis Colts, including two as offensive coordinator in 2021 and 2022. As for Bower, he has been with the Blue Devils since 2022 and previously played for Texas A&M, South Alabama, and Notre Dame, among others.

Jesse Minter add two coaches to the staff

The Ravens have done a nice job of balancing the offense with experience and youth, and it looks like a solid coaching staff. Baltimore's offensive staff is led by offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, who is entering his second year in the role; last year, he was with the Chicago Bears, but 2026 will be his first as the primary play caller.

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Brady will be joining quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork, running backs coach Eddie Faulkner, and offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford on the offensive staff. The Ravens also have Joe Lombardi as a senior offensive assistant and Shawn Flaherty as the assistant offensive line coach.

There are still two big position-coach openings to fill on the Ravens' offense before they can look at the roster. They still have to fill the wide receivers coach and tight ends coach jobs.

Baltimore again should feel good about their hire of Brady, as he's got plenty of years of experience and has run his own offense before with the Colts, so he has a lot to offer Doyle. While his role has not been disclosed, expect Brady to have a similar role to Lombardi's, serving as a senior assistant coach.

The Ravens are going all out to ensure they have the dream coaching staff in place so they can succeed. Baltimore's sole purpose this offseason is to ensure quarterback Lamar Jackson has all the support he needs so that they don't miss a beat on offense, while the defense needs more work.

On the defensive side of the ball, this was the last of the main position coaches to be hired by the Ravens. Bower might be able to help the team, as he has two All-ACC defensive ends, Vincent Anthony Jr. and Wesley Williams, who could be good draft picks for a Ravens team that needs help off the edge.

While there are two more offensive positions to fill, the Ravens will have a lot of work to do to ensure they are ready for the 2026 season. Even with a new head coach, the expectations will be to make the postseason in Year 1 under Minter.

