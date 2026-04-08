Jesse Minter's First Ravens Offseason Program Gets Boost From Veteran Turnout

While some were already focusing on quarterback Lamar Jackson supposedly not showing up for the Baltimore Ravens, the quarterback and a handful of the most visible veterans were already setting the tone at the start of the team’s offseason program at team headquarters, including running back Derrick Henry and newly acquired pass rusher Trey Hendrickson.

What’s newsworthy here is that Jackson has regularly been a no-show for the voluntary part of the program, which shouldn’t be much of an issue either, as it’s his right, just like the rest of all NFL players.

However, it’s fair to wonder why Jackson decided to show up now, when he only appeared in one of nine sessions last year, when he reportedly left 750,000 in bonuses on the table for skipping voluntary workouts in 2024, and he was absent for the 2022 sessions, as well.

Why Did Lamar Jackson Show Up to the Start of the Ravens’ Offseason Program?

First of all, because he can. Just because he hasn’t in the past, as it is also his right, doesn’t mean it must stay that way forever. Over the years, Jackson has preferred working out on his own, like so many other quarterbacks do this time over the year, even bringing in teammates to train together.

Given the fact that the Ravens are debuting a new head coach and Jesse Minter, a new offensive coordinator in Declan Doyle, and a new defensive coordinator in Anthony Weaver, Jackson’s presence -- along with Henry’s and Hendrickson’s among others -- should be viewed under a positive light. Even if Jackson doesn’t stay in Baltimore for the entirety of the voluntary portion of the program, his presence on the opening day is a sign of good faith. Everyone noticed.

And again, the same goes for all the other big-time names on Baltimore's roster who also decided to show up: Henry, Hendrickson, you name it.

Should Lamar Jackson’s presence now be viewed as a shot to former head coach John Harbaugh? Not necessarily. Like we stated before, Jackson’s past absences aren’t exceptional in the NFL.

Just because they are a positive sign for Minter as his new staff, it doesn’t mean he’s shedding a negative light towards the previous regime. From an outsider’s perspective, Harbaugh and Jackson’s relationship always seemed solid. They never took shots at each other, nor threw the other under the bus. Maybe there could be some rift brewing internally after all those years, but if there was, they did a good job of not letting it spill publicly.

Baltimore is turning a new leaf, and there should be excitement at Owings Mills. Like Minter said at the owners’ meeting just a few days ago, "I know Lamar's excited -- I think he is excited about some of the changes".

It’s quite possible that the challenge ahead has never been greater for Jackson, either, as he’s set to begin the 2026 regular season with what might be the thinnest roster he’s known in Baltimore, after watching key offensive components like Tyler Linderbaum, Patrick Ricard and Isaiah Likely walk in free agency.