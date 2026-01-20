John Harbaugh Ready to Poach Ravens Free Agents

Entering the offseason, there are already a ton of questions about the Baltimore Ravens, from who the head coach will be to how the roster will look.

The Ravens have a few top free agents they would like to have back on the roster to help them for the 2026 season. They might not be able to get them, as they will have stiff competition during free agency.

SNY reporter Connor Hughes was told by sources that the New York Giants and their head coach, former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, are going to be aggressive with signing former Ravens players on the roster. Hughes mentioned keeping an eye on center Tyler Linderbaum, who could be targeted by Harbaugh in free agency.

Ravens might have some trouble retaining free agents against John Harbaugh

Baltimore has 16 unrestricted free agents entering the offseason. Running back Keaton Mitchell is a restricted free agent, while wide receiver Dayton Wade and center Corey Bullock are exclusive rights free agents.

Linderbaum would most likely be the top name on the list of Ravens free agents who have to be saved at any cost. He's been selected to three straight Pro Bowls and is among the top five centers in the NFL, so with his expected asking price to be $17 million per year, Baltimore has to protect one of the most protectors of quarterback Lamar Jackson on the team.

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Another big name to watch out for is tight end Isaiah Likely, who had a down season in 2025, but can be a primary target in the Ravens' passing game. Losing him could really hurt unless they look at a tight end in the draft or bring back Charlie Kolar to be the number two tight end on the depth chart.

There's a chance Harbaugh could target other top names like edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones, safety Alohi Gilman, and edge rusher Kyle Van Noy. Jones and Gilman should be must-re-signs for the Ravens after trading for both during the season, and both have had a massive impact on the team, helping the Ravens fight back late in the season.

Fullback Patrick Ricard could be a name to watch out for, as the Ravens have loved using him in the running game. Harbaugh would not mind having his eye on Ricard and bringing him to New York.

The Ravens are going to have some hard decisions to make about who to bring back, but there are top guys they must get back to prevent Harbaugh from stealing them in free agency.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!