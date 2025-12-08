Ravens Get Much-Needed Good News on Keaton Mitchell Injury

A lot of Baltimore Ravens fans were not only feeling the pain of their devastating loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14, but a critical injury added another element of anxiety to everyone.

Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell had one of the biggest plays of the game when he took off for a 55-yard run before injuring his knee on the play. Mitchell did not play for the fourth quarter as he was ruled out, finishing the day with six carries for 76 yards in the loss.

There were many concerned that Mitchell might miss time with the injury, but it appears to be better news than expected. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh provided an update to the media: Mitchell is considered day-to-day.

"We'll evaluate it tomorrow. We'll know more tomorrow," Harbaugh said. "That's one that we're going to have to take some looks at tomorrow."

Mitchell might not be out as long as some expected

It's excellent news for Mitchell, who has had a horrible run throughout his career with injuries, as he has yet to play in more than 10 games in a season since playing for the Ravens in 2023. He's currently one game away from achieving that feat.

Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

This season, he's had 31 carries for 229 yards and one touchdown. He's also caught seven passes out of the backfield for 56 yards.

With the Ravens already dealing with injuries to Justice Hill in the backfield, Baltimore can't afford to lose anyone else, as Mitchell is so important to the offense. Derrick Henry is the power back, while Mitchell is the speed guy who can break out big runs like fans saw in the Steelers. He's also a threat in the passing game.

Baltimore will have to wait and see how it goes this week in practice with Mitchell and whether he's actually able to step out on the field. Should he not be able to go for the Ravens in their Week 15 showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals, Rasheen Ali

would be the next man up for Baltimore, as he's already caught the coaching staff's attention. Ali can help with pass protection and bring fresh legs that can get the job done for the Ravens.

The Bengals are next on the calendar for the Ravens, and it's once again another big one for Baltimore. Whether Mitchell will be there to help them out will be the team's lingering question of the week.

