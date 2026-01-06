Ravens Slammed Hard in Final NFL QB Rankings

While the conclusion to the Baltimore Ravens' season ended on the foot of Tyler Loop, there was plenty that wasn't 100% great about the team's 2025 campaign in general.

The Ravens finished with an 8-9 overall record after a 1-5 start to the season. Part of the reason was quarterback Lamar Jackson getting hurt, which led to Cooper Rush and Tyler Huntley playing. Jackson never really looked the same the rest of the year. Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski graded and ranked all 32 teams and their quarterbacks, with the Ravens getting a D and ranking 23rd in the league.

"The Baltimore Ravens' season ended on a missed field goal. Prior to that point, quarterback Lamar Jackson looked like his old self, willing his team toward another postseason berth. Unfortunately, he wasn't that player through most of the 2025 campaign. He dealt with soft-tissues injuries that caused him to miss four games. Those injuries also limited the two-time MVP's overall effectiveness when he was on the field. In fact, Jackson experienced three-year lows in completion percentage, passing yardage, touchdown passes, quarterback rating and QBR, as well as a career-low 349 rushing yards. Unsurprisingly, the Ravens failed to extend their campaign and finished just under .500. Jackson is a special talent, but wear and tear finally got to him in 2025."

Ravens had an overall down season at quarterback

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Looking at Jackson's season, it wasn't all bad as he got off to a hot start, then cooled off after returning from his hamstring injury, and started to pick it back up. He finished with 2,549 yards and 21 touchdowns to seven interceptions, adding 349 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Overall, it wasn't a bad year, but by his standards, this was a down year for Jackson.

Rush was no doubt the worst part of the quarterback room and struggled mightily in his starts. He went 0-2 as the starter, completing 65.4% of his passes for 303 yards and four interceptions. It might be safe to assume Baltimore might not have him back in 2026.

The bright spot in the quarterback room was actually Huntley, who won both of his starts. He completed 77.6% of his passes for 426 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 151 yards and not turning the ball over.

Of course, Jackson will continue to be the starter in Baltimore unless something insane happens in the offseason, but Huntley more than earned the backup job with his performance in the season. This is a season to forget for the Ravens and move on, with the hope that the quarterbacks will be better in 2026.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!