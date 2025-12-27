Breaking Down Ravens Playoff Scenarios

The Baltimore Ravens find themselves in a difficult position heading into the final two games of the regular season, with just a small shot at the playoffs.

Baltimore found their way back after a 1-5 start with five straight wins, tying them with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the top of the AFC North at 6-5 and looking like they'd overtake their rival for the division title.

The Ravens then suffered back-to-back losses to the Cincinnati Bengals, 32-14 in Week 13 on Thanksgiving Day, and 27-22 to the Steelers in Week 14, both at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore bounced back with a 24-0 shutout road victory over the Bengals in Week 15, but then blew an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter to the New England Patriots, suffering a 28-24 loss in Week 16.

The Ravens now sit 7-8 and have lost three of their past four games, but still have a chance of making the postseason, although, they'll need to do a few things to get there.

Ravens need to beat Packers

Whatever happens outside of the next game, the Ravens must defeat the Green Bay Packers in their Week 17 matchup at Lambeau Field.

The game will likely pit two backup quarterbacks against each other, with Lamar Jackson of the Ravens doubtful and Jordan Love of the Packers out for this contest with a concussion

If Jackson can't go, Tyler "Snoop" Huntley will take the starting quarterback role for the Ravens and battle it out with Packers backup Malik Willis.

Huntley started one previous game this season, a 30-16 home win over the Chicago Bears in Week 8. He completed 17-of-22 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

This would serve as his 17th game as the starting quarterback for the Ravens, with a 6-10 record overall.

Baltimore must take advantage of a Green Bay team that's on their backup quarterback and has already clinched a playoff spot.

Steelers need to lose to Browns

The Ravens need the Cleveland Browns to take down the Steelers at home this weekend, which is a more difficult task than the Ravens beating the Packers.

Cleveland has won just three games this season, with only one win in their past eight games, including a 31-29 home loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 14.

The Steelers have won their past three games, including the road win over the Ravens, a 28-15 home victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 15 and held on for a 29-24 road win over the Detroit Lions in Week 16.

Pittsburgh clinches the AFC Division Title with a win over the Browns and would also take the divisional crown if Baltimore loses.

The Steelers easily defeated the Browns at home, 23-9 in Week 6, and will look to beat them on the road as well to sweep the season series.

Ravens Need to Beat Steelers

If the Ravens beat the Packers and the Steelers somehow lose to the Browns, that will set up a winner-takes-all matchup at Acrisure Stadium in Week 18.

Baltimore has just one win in the past five games in Pittsburgh, after having a 7-8 record in the Steel City in the first 15 games since Harbaugh took over in the 2008 season.

The Ravens' sole road win in recent memory against the Steelers is a 16-14 victory in 2022, with both teams sustaining quarterback injuries.

Jackson, if he is healthy, has also struggled vs. the Steelers in his career, with just two wins in seven games and only one road.

The Ravens have a tough slate ahead, but if they want to show their worthy of the playoffs, they must win these next two games.

