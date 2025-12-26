Ravens Know What They Need to Do vs. Packers

The Baltimore Ravens are officially in playoff mode, heading into Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers.

While it's arguable the Ravens have been in a playoff mindset for a few weeks now, there is officially no room for error against the Packers. A loss will eliminate the Ravens' chances at clinching the AFC North and a playoff berth. With nowhere to hide, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews feels the team locking in more now than ever.

"So far this week, [there has] been a bunch of guys going to work and focusing on this week. [We are] controlling what we can control. That's all you can do in life, and that's what we're doing," Andrews said.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews looks on during the first quarter against the New York Jets. | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Ravens Face Must-Win Game vs. Packers

The Ravens know how important the game is, which is why a Lamar Jackson injury could not come at a worse time. Jackson is doubtful to play in the team's game against the Packers due to a back contusion he suffered in Week 16 against the New England Patriots.

With Jackson likely sitting out, the team will rely on Tyler "Snoop" Huntley to get the job done. Huntley is well aware of the stakes in the game, and he's ready to do what he needs to do in order to lead the Ravens to victory.

"A lot of our games have been must-win [games], and every week we must win, so we have to focus on going 1-0 this week. If we're doing everything that we need to do, we'll get that," Huntley said.

"We've had a lot of games where the defense played great, and then we had games where the offense played great [or] special teams played great. Well, we just want the whole game to be everybody playing great."

The Ravens will need all three phases to be in harmony if they want to get the win. The offense is the most worrisome of the three units because of Jackson's injury, but Huntley has done a good job leading the team in relief this season.

Huntley led the Ravens to a big win earlier in the season against the Chicago Bears, and nearly had Baltimore in route to victory last week against the New England Patriots. If Huntley can bring that level of play to Lambeau Field against Green Bay, Baltimore may have a shot at sneaking into the AFC North conversation once again.

