Four Ravens X-Factors for Critical Patriots Matchup

In the Baltimore Ravens' massive Week 16 AFC North matchup with the New England Patriots at home in primetime.

The difference in the game could come down to how an individual player performs when it matters most or over the course of the game, making the most of their opportunities.

Here are four players who could wind up tilting the scales in the two-time defending division champion's favor.

OLB Tavius Robinson

In his first game back in action last week after a seven-game stint on injured reserve with a broken foot, the third-year pro didn't waste anytime making his presence felt against the Cincinnati Bengals with an early third-down sack and a key pressure that led to an interception.

Having him and veteran Dre'Mont Jones, both of whom possess the positional flexibility to lineup inside, allowed the Ravens defensive front to unleash a four-man rush unlike anything they've had all season. If they can continue to apply relentless pressure in this game against a compromised Patriots offensive line, the defense as a whole will greatly benefit from it once again.

WR DeAndre Hopkins

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) reacts after making a catch against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Ravens have been wanting to get the five-time Pro Bowl veteran more involved in the offense for weeks, as he has made impressive plays for first downs and big gains in limited opportunities up to this point this season. Hopkins is third on the team in receiving yards (289) despite being tied for fifth in receptions (18) and leads the team among pass catchers with double-digit targets with a career-high 16.1 yards per catch.

Through the first 14 games, he has yet to be targeted more than four times and hasn't recorded more than two catches in a single game, but both trends could get bucked in this game, going up against his former head coach in Mike Vrabel, whose secondary has a pair of starters nursing injuries and is uncertain to play. If the Patriots opt to have All-Pro Christian Gonzalez travel with Ravens homegrown Pro Bowl wideout, Zay Flowers, in this game, Hopkins will have plenty of favorable matchups Lamar Jackson should look exploit on the opposite side of the field.

DB Ar'Darius Washington

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington (29) breaks up a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth quarter in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

With two-time Pro All-Pro starting safety Kyle Hamilton listed as a game-time decision but likely to play after popping up on the injury report with a surprising ankle injury, the fifth-year veteran could be in store for a larger role, whether he plays or not. Washington played 15 defensive snaps in his 2025 debut last week after recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered in the spring.

The 2021 undrafted gem broke out for the Ravens down the stretch last season, first as a stabilizing force in the secondary before emerging as a playmaker in his own right. He can help out at both nickel corner and safety as needed, given that veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie might not play as a result of a foot injury he suffered last week, which could result in All-Pro Marlon Humphrey needing to spend more time on the outside and less in the slot.

TE Charlie Kolar

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) tackles Baltimore Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar (88) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The fourth-year pro is regularly one of the unsung heroes whenever the Ravens prevail because of the unheralded role he plays as a core special teams contributor, key blocker in the run game and sneaky weapon in the passing attack.

Last week, he led the team with three special teams tackles and was one of the lead blockers on some of the offense's longest runs against the Bengals. As a pass catcher, Kolar averages 13.8 yards per catch and has a knack for getting left unaccounted by opposing defenses for chunk gains, especially off of play-action, so don't be surprised if he winds up either scoring or recording a 20-plus yard catch and run at some point in this game.

