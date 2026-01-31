Ravens GM Provides Insight on New Leadership Dynamic

The new era of Baltimore Ravens football is off and running after the team made it official with the introductory press conference of new head coach Jesse Minter.

There were many questions from the media, including about Minter's relationship with star quarterback Lamar Jackson and who would be calling the defensive plays for the Ravens. One question that has now become a staple of these pressers is who is reporting to whom within the media.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta addressed that concern and what the hierarchy looks like with Baltimore.

"In this organization, we've had a lot of success in a situation where the head coach and general manager are partners and both report to the owner."

Ravens' HC and GM will report directly to Steve Bisciotti

It is common practice in the NFL for head coaches and general managers to report to the owner, but everyone was thrown into a loop when it was discovered that the New York Giants had the head coach report to the general manager. That has since changed, with former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh taking over as the Giants' head coach and ensuring that wasn't the case anymore.

Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter | Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images

Even if this is how things are, it's good to see that Minter and DeCosta will be working closely together on all decisions regarding the organization. DeCosta commented that he didn't see Minter fitting that role at first, but the interview process certainly dispelled any doubt he had.

The Ravens are heading in the right direction one week into the Minter era as head coach, as he continues to put together his coaching staff. With a good number of assistants in place, Minter's biggest task now is finding coordinators to run the offense, defense, and special teams.

Minter has not hinted at who he is considering for each coordinator, but has made it clear that he will be calling plays for the defense. He will leave the offensive coordinator to handle that side of the ball as he looks for someone who can be creative with Jackson leading the way.

With coordinator roles filled, the Ravens still have a lot of work to do and may not have as much time to fill the rest before they shift focus to the roster. Minter and company seem to have a good grasp of the organization and what is needed to bring back a third Super Bowl to Baltimore.

