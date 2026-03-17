Maxx Crosby Finally Addresses Ravens Trade Drama

The Baltimore Ravens came close to landing Maxx Crosby, but the deal fell apart in dramatic fashion.

Crosby, speaking on his "The Rush" podcast, gave a rare, inside look at a visit that left him frustrated, confused, and questioning the team’s communication. He described a day that started with promise but quickly became a frustrating experience and one that didn’t go as he expected.

Crosby was flown to Washington, D.C., on Monday before being driven to Baltimore. He expected to meet with GM Eric DeCosta and head coach Jesse Minter early in the process, but for the first five hours, he saw neither.

When he finally met DeCosta, Crosby said the energy “was a little off.” He added, “I was thinking in my head, ‘what the f***?’ The GM was standing in the hall in a room next to me and it was the first time I seen him. I go and do my thing at the end they’re like, ‘I’ll take you up to see the head coach.’”

Crosby said the long wait and lack of clarity made the day feel disjointed, and the experience left him questioning the team’s approach.

Coming off knee surgery just nine weeks earlier, Crosby believed the Ravens’ interest was a done deal. Instead, DeCosta flagged concerns about his medicals, telling Crosby the team “wanted me but needed more opinions.” From Crosby’s perspective, the process felt confusing and uneven, leaving him wondering if the front office had already started shifting focus elsewhere. The lack of clear communication only added to his frustration, as he had prepared for what he thought would be a decisive visit.

That elsewhere appears to have been Trey Hendrickson. The Ravens had their eyes on Hendrickson before Crosby’s visit, and the timing of Crosby’s trip, combined with the medical concerns, meant the team was balancing multiple options. Crosby’s sense that the energy was off now makes more sense even if nothing had been finalized, since Hendrickson was already a clear target for Baltimore. The situation underscored how quickly plans can shift in the NFL, especially when multiple pass-rushing options are in play.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after a tackle against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Trade fallout medical concerns and internal decisions

Even so, Crosby says he felt blindsided.

“I go and do my thing at the end they’re like, ‘I’ll take you up to see the head coach,’” he said. “The energy was a little off.”

The combination of delayed meetings, internal preference for Hendrickson, and legitimate medical concerns ultimately killed what could have been a blockbuster deal for the Ravens’ pass rush.

For the Ravens, the Crosby episode underscores the challenges of balancing medical evaluations, player communication, and competitive positioning in a league where timing is everything. For Crosby, it was a reminder that even when a trade looks set, nothing is guaranteed until the ink is dry.

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