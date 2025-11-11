NFL Makes Big Decision on Former Ravens Kicker
The Baltimore Ravens moved on from kicker Justin Tucker in the offseason, but his career in the NFL isn't anywhere near from over.
NFL commisioner Roger Goodell reinstated Tucker on Nov. 11 after a 10-game suspension, making him eligible to sign for any team going forward.
Why Did the NFL Suspend Justin Tucker?
The Baltimore Banner released a report on Feb. 21 that 16 massage therapists in the Baltimore area made allegations of inappropriate behavior from Tucker, accusing him of sexual misconduct that occurred from 2012 to 2016.
The NFL completed their own investigations, traveling to Baltimore and interviewing the massage therapists and after doing so, suspended Tucker for 10 games for violations of the league's Personal Conduct Policy on June 26.
Tucker has maintained his innocence throughout the investigations and his agent, Robert Roche, released a statement on his behalf after the NFL's decision to suspend Tucker.
“We are disappointed with the NFL’s decision," Roche wrote in the statement. "Justin has always strived to carry himself in a way that would make his family and community proud. He stands by his previous statements. In order to put this difficult episode behind him and get back on the field as soon as possible, we have advised Justin to accept this resolution and close this matter. The people who know Justin best know his character and understand that while he remains fully committed to excellence as a football player, he is deeply dedicated to his most important lifetime roles as a father, husband, and friend.”
What Did the Ravens Decide On After His Suspension?
The Ravens moved on from Tucker before the NFL's decision, releasing their long-time kicker on May 5.
Baltimore took kicker Tyler Loop out of Arizona with the 186th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft and went him with him as their starting kicker.
Loop has had a solid rookie season so far with the Ravens, converting 16-of-18 field goals, 88.9%, going perfect inside 50 yards, and 23-of-24 on PATs, 95.8%.
Tucker's Long Tenure With the Ravens
Tucker excelled during his time with the Ravens, with five First Team All-Pro and three Second Team All-Pro honors, seven Pro Bowl nods, plus a spot on the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.
He also won Super Bowl XLVII, converting all four PATs and two field goals in the fourth quarter from 19 yards and 34 yards that kept the Ravens ahead and fended off a comeback from the San Francisco 49ers.
Tucker played in 212 games with the Ravens, converting 417-of-468 field goals, and missed just eight of his 532 PATs, 98.5%, scoring 1,770 points. His 89.1% completion rate for field goals is the highest in NFL history, with a minimum of 100 field goals taken.
He also went 20-for-24, 83.3% in 15 playoff games for the Ravens and converted all 39 PATs.
Tucker struggled in 2024, missing a career-high eight field goals, 22-of-30, and two PATs. He also made just one field goal of 50+ yards in 2023.
He has stayed in shape and continued practicing during his suspension and with NFL teams looking for a consistent kicker, Tucker will likely have a starting role once again.
