Ravens' Pass Defense Named Among Biggest Week 10 Winners
The Baltimore Ravens' spotty defense has long persisted as one of the biggest scapegoats for why their season spiraled out of control in the first place, and rightfully so. The edge rushers applied as little pressure against opposing quarterback pockets as any team in the NFL, the secondary continued struggling to stick with their assignments and everybody seemed to fail at staying healthy.
Their slow 1-5 start backed them into a quick corner, where they were forced to take the middle of the season seriously in an attempt to stack much-needed wins against less-impressive opponents. Returning with key contributors like Lamar Jackson wouldn't be enough, though; they'd need more spirited play across the board, and that included a sleepy defense that had to start compiling stops.
Three weeks have now passed since the Ravens enjoyed their bye, and the Ravens have won three straight. They're still not back to their inner-circle contender status, sitting at 4-5 off the backs of less-than-stellar competition, but the strides they've taken have been noted.
Instituting the No-Fly Zone
The passing defense particularly shined in this past weekend's 27-19 win over the Minnesota Vikings, even if some late shenanigans from both sides provided the home team with one last chance to play the spoiler in the closing seconds. Still, Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy finished with a 47.6% completion rate on 42 attempts, and the Ravens have more than a little to do with his misses.
"The Ravens were out-gained by the Vikings Sunday, allowing 245 yards through the air," Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski wrote. "But the Baltimore defense made plays when it needed to, picking off Minnesota quarterback J.J. McCarthy twice. Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins also paced the team in total tackles with seven."
McCarthy certainly provided the Ravens with chances on turnovers, tossing a pair of noncompetitive interceptions to continually give the ball back to their surging foes. Both Marlon Humphrey and Malaki Starks snagged picks, while other backfield regulars in Alohi Gilman, Nate Wiggins and the constantly relocating Kyle Hamilton continued making timely plays on the ball.
Such a herculean amount of passing attempts may suggest that star wide receiver Justin Jefferson was able to capitalize a little bit on Minnesota's aerial attack, but he finished with a quiet 37 yards on four receptions, and questions as to how much effort he was contributing to the team.
The Ravens, though, seem ready to continue building their reputation back up, even if this most recent victory included some first-half ugliness and another nearly-blown save. The defense entered the matchup allowing the fifth-most passing yards per game, and did enough work to hold a fourth consecutive opponent to under 20 points in pushing ahead.
