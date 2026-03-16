NFL Shouldn't Sleep on Ravens' Overlooked 2026 Roster

One thing about the Baltimore Ravens over the years is that they have been consistently one of the most talented rosters in the NFL.

It helps to have one of the most athletically gifted quarterbacks in NFL history, with Lamar Jackson, but the team has always had good talent. Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton ranked the top 10 rosters in the NFL after the initial wave of free agent signings, but he kept the Ravens out of the top 10 due to the number of players they have lost in free agency.

"Last offseason, the Ravens would've been in the top three, but they lost several key players in free agency, including three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum, outside linebacker Dre'Mont Jones, tight end Isaiah Likely, safety Alohi Gilman and All-Pro fullback Patrick Ricard. Besides that, two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike's future is uncertain because of a neck injury," he wrote.

"Baltimore did sign star pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson, but that acquisition isn't enough to restore faith in a defense that's fallen out of the top 10 in scoring and total yards for the first time since 2021."

Ravens' 2026 roster being overlooked

There's no denying that losing someone like Linderbaum is tough to replace since he's been to three straight Pro Bowls and had a top-five grade among centers last season, according to Pro Football Focus. It could be argued that the other "big" losses for the Ravens in free agency are not as bad as some think.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Jones had a nice season when the Ravens traded him in the middle of the season, Hendrickson is a four-time Pro Bowler and an upgrade at edge rusher. Mike Green showed promise in his rookie season, and having a difference-maker like Hendrickson on the other side is only going to benefit him in his sophomore season in the NFL.

Likely is coming off the worst season of his four-year NFL career, and even though he had a nice start to his career, Baltimore is saving their money for elsewhere. Durham Smythe isn't the perfect replacement for Likely, but Baltimore can always go back to the draft to find his replacement.

Gilman is tough to replace as he was an impact player from Day 1 when they traded for him in the middle of the season. Jaylinn Hawkins is going to end up being a nice replacement, as he had a nice run in the postseason last year with the New England Patriots.

See all these key players who are lost; each has solid replacements. That doesn't even include the young players on this Ravens team who are ready to take major steps, like Malaki Starks, Zay Flowers, Teddye Buchanan, and others. Some, like Flowers, are already Pro Bowlers, but will only improve in the next few years.

While the Ravens need to find a starting center and add another wide receiver, this Baltimore team is in much better shape than some believe. When the young talent improves in 2026, the Ravens will be a stellar team.

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