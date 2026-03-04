One Free Agent Ravens Can't Afford to Lose - But Probably Will

The Baltimore Ravens have just a few days left to prepare for free agency, and it's getting increasingly difficult to ignore the tough spot they've dug themselves into regarding one specific potentially-departing player.

They had an entire season to extend a fifth-year option, let alone an even-longer contract, to Tyler Linderbaum. Their hand-drafted center developed into a first-round pick into a 3x Pro Bowler, one of the best players at his marquee position around the league, yet they had no issue waiting this long to try finding a long-term agreement on the future they see with the free agent.

Due to their unwillingness to pay him like the elite player he looks like on paper, he's set to headline the list of Ravens set to test the market. Baltimore feels it's done its part in leaving a reportedly-massive offer on his doorstep, but due to rules surrounding how much organizations can contact players entering unrestricted free agency, they're stuck waiting on the start of the new NFL year to learn where his head's at.

Jun 10, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) looks on during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Thanks to that previous resistance, the Ravens now find themselves having to choose between having to shell out $25 million annually to a player who took an ever-so-slight statistical step-back in 2025 and losing him entirely, leaving a gaping hole in their already-porous offensive line. They're far from the sole team who'd benefit from his services, and he understands his value well enough to prepare for a summer as a sudden protagonist.

Where Could the Ravens Go From Here?

The Ravens' new coaching staff has consistently sounded set on making star quarterback Lamar Jackson's job as easy as possible to close 2026, with his lack of protection contributing mightily to a previous season spent running for his life on a weekly basis.

Retaining Linderbaum would provide some much-needed continuity and sturdiness to Jackson's blocking scheme, but handing out that kind of money may be the sort of move that Baltimore's looking to veer from. The Ravens have spent recent press conferences by focusing on their intention to build back up through the draft, and may very well take the cheap way out in finding a Linderbaum replacement through their scouting department.

Baltimore fans should prepare for a tough blow in regards to whatever's awaiting them within this storyline, as they're not exactly filled to the brim with tackle and guard talents at their present state. But if they buy low on a veteran like, say, Connor McGovern, who seems unlikelier than ever to return to the Buffalo Bills, while building up some depth through the draft, that can enable the front office to continue spending on impact defenders and pass-catching weapons for Jackson.

Buffalo Bills guard Connor McGovern and quarterback Josh Allen celebrate in the end zone Allen’s third touchdown during second half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ravens' financiers have had time to brace for Linderbaum to walk; they'd have handed him the money that he felt he deserved otherwise. It's worth remaining in the race to bring him back home, a possibility he remains open to, but they'd be safe off having a backup plan at the ready while he handles his newfound leverage.

