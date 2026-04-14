Ravens Favorite College Program Might Fill Tyler Linderbaum Void

The Ravens have a long history of leaning hard into the Alabama Crimson Tide program in all aspects of talent acquisition, but particularly the draft. And many in the scouting community believe Baltimore might do it again in an to attempt to eventually replace its most significant free-agent departure.

Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum reset the interior offensive line market with the record deal he signed with the Raiders in free agency last month, after the Ravens repeated attempts from keeping him from hitting the market. Baltimore’s offensive line was a huge problem spot in 2025 even with Linderbaum contributing at a level that got him paid handsomely elsewhere.

After investing a first-round pick in Linderbaum (high for a center) in 2022. it's fairly obvious the Ravens will be addressing this position with at least one of their 11 picks. And Alabama native and former Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome remains involved in their evaluations.



Alabama center Parker Brailsford is seen as a day-three prospect, and is not as accomplished and polished as Linderbaum was at this stage of his development, but he carries traits and qualities that are sure to resonate with the Ravens. And, prior to investing so heavily in Linderbaum, the Ravens were building playoff rosters with un-drafted free-agent converted centers, so it’s not as if they’ve always taken the blue-chip approach.

“I wouldn’t call him a poor man’s Linderbaum – this is a captain at Alabama we’re talking about, not some D-2 kid,” said one longtime evaluator, “but look at Linderbaum’s combine numbers. This is a kid they think they can develop.”

Could The Measureales Tell The Story?

Brailsford wouldn’t be an immediate successor, but the Ravens have consistently drafted offensive linemen with injury issues that would essentially render their rookie year a redshirt situation. Playing the long game is in their nature. Linderbaum measured 6-2, 296 at the combine with arm length of 31 1/8. Brailsford is 6-2, 289 with 32-inch arm length. He needs to add mass but has quick feet and more than enough athleticism and plays with grit and determination; those things can’t really be taught.

How much he is scheme-specific is in question, and he also lacks Linderbaum’s wrestling background, which helped him overcome his lack of size with superior leverage. But his character is not in question and they love him in Alabama and this franchise loves coaching up offensive linemen.

“He’s a terrific kid,” said another longtime evaluator. “I can see the similarities to Linderbaum on some of the measurables. That would be a great spot for him to land, honestly.”